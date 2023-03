The pretty, pastel Mubarak Mosque, where local Cham Muslim children study the Qur'an in Arabic script, is on the riverbank opposite Chau Doc. Visitors are permitted, but you should avoid entering during the calls to prayer (five times daily) unless you are a Muslim. To get there, take the car ferry from Chau Giang ferry landing across the Hau Giang River. From the ferry landing, walk inland from the river for 30m, turn left and walk 50m.