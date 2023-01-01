Gentle Kirivong Waterfall is a popular bathing and picnic spot for locals just west of Kirivong. No booming cascade, but plenty of local colour and it can easily be combined with a visit to nearby Phnom Bayong. Market stalls here sell the area’s most famous products: topaz and quartz, either cut like gems or carved into tiny Buddhas and nagas (mythical serpent-beings).

To get here, turn west off the NH2 at the signs for Phnom Bayong on the north edge of Kirivong. After 1km turn left onto a dirt road, continue 1.5km to the falls access road on your right, then proceed another 1km to the falls. Motorbike parking costs 1000r.