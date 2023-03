Because of its network of connecting caves, Tuc Dup Hill (216m) served as a strategic base of operations for US soldiers during the American War. Tuc dup is Khmer for ‘water runs at night’ and it is also known locally as ‘Two Million Dollar Hill’, in reference to the amount of money the Americans sank into securing it.

There isn’t much to see (artillery, a view over fields), but you’ll pass near it if you’re taking the back road through Ba Chuc to Chau Doc.