Draped along the banks of the Hau Giang River (Bassac River), Chau Doc sees plenty of travelers washing through on the river route between Cambodia and Vietnam. A likeable little town with significant Chinese, Cham and Khmer communities, Chau Doc's cultural diversity – apparent in the mosques, temples, churches and nearby pilgrimage sites – makes it fascinating to explore even if you're not Cambodia-bound. Taking a boat trip to the Cham communities across the river or heading to nearby Sam Mountain and Tra Su Bird Sanctuary are other highlights, while the bustling market and intriguing waterfront provide fine backdrops to a few days of relaxation.
Ba Chuc’s memorial, 40km south of Chau Doc, stands as a ghastly reminder of the horrors perpetrated by the Khmer Rouge. Between 18 April and 30 April 1978…
This immense 800,000-hectare forest is home to an astounding number of wading birds. Much of the wetland is off-limits to visitors so that the birds'…
Because of its network of connecting caves, Tuc Dup Hill (216m) served as a strategic base of operations for US soldiers during the American War. Tuc dup…
The pretty, pastel Mubarak Mosque, where local Cham Muslim children study the Qur'an in Arabic script, is on the riverbank opposite Chau Doc. Visitors are…
These rustic houses, the floats of which consist of empty metal drums, are both a place to live and a livelihood for their residents. Under each house,…
This temple was built in 1926 to worship the Nguyen dynasty official Thoai Ngoc Hau, buried at Sam Mountain. The yellow structure is decorated with both…
Stretching from the main market to the Victoria Chau Doc Hotel, this park is the city’s main promenading spot and a superlative area for river gazing…
You need to get up at the crack of dawn to see the best of this floating market. The action is busiest around 5am to 6am, when locals gather to buy fresh…
