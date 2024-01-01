30 Thang 4 Park

Stretching from the main market to the Victoria Chau Doc Hotel, this park is the city’s main promenading spot and a superlative area for river gazing. Sculptures and a fountain are framed by manicured lawns and paths, and if you’re interested in getting river-borne, women may approach you here offering rides in small boats.
20.51 MILES
Ba Chuc’s memorial, 40km south of Chau Doc, stands as a ghastly reminder of the horrors perpetrated by the Khmer Rouge. Between 18 April and 30 April 1978…
3.98 MILES
Also known as Phuoc Dien Tu, this temple is halfway up the western (far) side of Sam Mountain, with amazing views of the surrounding countryside. The…
6.51 MILES
This immense 800,000-hectare forest is home to an astounding number of wading birds. Much of the wetland is off-limits to visitors so that the birds'…
19.68 MILES
The twin hills of Phnom Da are spectacularly isolated Mont-St-Michel-style by annual floods, which require guests to arrive via Takeo on a 45-minute open…
19.5 MILES
Affording breathtaking views of Vietnam’s pancake-flat Mekong Delta, the cliff-ringed summit of Phnom Bayong (313m) is graced by a 7th-century Chenla…
3.41 MILES
28.02 MILES
Tram Chim National Park is around 40km north of Cao Lanh and notable for its rare red-headed cranes (Grus antigone sharpii), although more than 220…
Angkor Borei Archaeological Museum
21.84 MILES
This museum sits a bit east of Angkor Borei's road bridge. Featured inside are locally discovered Funan- and Chenla-era artefacts, including human bones,…
Nearby Chau Doc attractions
0.09 MILES
You need to get up at the crack of dawn to see the best of this floating market. The action is busiest around 5am to 6am, when locals gather to buy fresh…
0.12 MILES
This temple was built in 1926 to worship the Nguyen dynasty official Thoai Ngoc Hau, buried at Sam Mountain. The yellow structure is decorated with both…
0.33 MILES
These rustic houses, the floats of which consist of empty metal drums, are both a place to live and a livelihood for their residents. Under each house,…
0.47 MILES
The pretty, pastel Mubarak Mosque, where local Cham Muslim children study the Qur'an in Arabic script, is on the riverbank opposite Chau Doc. Visitors are…
3.41 MILES
3.42 MILES
Founded in the 1820s to house a statue of Lady Xu that’s become the subject of a popular cult, this large temple faces Sam Mountain, on the same road as…
3.46 MILES
A high-ranking official, Thoai Ngoc Hau (1761–1829) served the Nguyen Lords and, later, the Nguyen dynasty. In early 1829 Thoai Ngoc Hau ordered that a…
3.98 MILES
