Founded in 1847 on the site of an earlier shrine, Tay An’s current structure dates from 1958. Aspects of its eclectic architecture, particularly its domed tower, reflect Hindu and Islamic influences. Its main gate is of traditional Vietnamese design, and on its roofline romp figures of lions and two dragons fighting for possession of pearls, chrysanthemums and lotus blossoms.

Coming from Chau Doc on Hwy 91, Tay An Pagoda is located straight ahead at the foot of the mountain.

The temple itself is guarded by statues of a black elephant with two tusks and a white elephant with six tusks. Inside are arrayed fine carvings of hundreds of religious figures, most made of wood and some blinged up with disco-light halos. Statues include Sakyamuni, the 18 a-la-han (arhat) and the 12 muoi hai ba mu (midwives). The temple's name, Tay An, means 'Western Peace'.