Bai Tu Long Bay is every bit as beautiful as its famous neighbour. In some ways it’s actually more stunning, since it’s only in its initial stages as a destination for travellers. Improved boat transport to the scattering of resorts here means the area is quickly growing in popularity with domestic tourists, but the bay and its islands are still unpolluted and relatively undeveloped. For Western travellers, it’s a laid-back alternative to the touristy bustle of Halong Bay.
2-Day Oriental Sails Junk Cruise of Halong Bay from Hanoi
Day 1: Hanoi – Bai Tu Long Bay (L, D)In the morning, your Halong Bay experience begins with pickup at hotels in Hanoi for the 3.5-hour drive to Hong Gai Tourist Wharf, where you'll check in at the OS Lounge, the private waiting area to board your boat, the Oriental Sails. Just after midday, embark and listen to a cruise briefing before enjoying lunch on board while you cruise through the limestone islands of Bai Tu Long Bay. In the afternoon, you are free to choose one of the following activity options. Option 1: Fishing village visitIf you're interested in a glimpse of daily life here, take a bamboo boat trip (about 45 minutes) around Vung Vieng, one of the largest fishing villages in Halong Bay. See local fishermen at work, and admire the setting in a closed lagoon, surrounded by mountains.Option 2: Beach and kayakingIf you prefer water and sand, board the tender for the ride to Ban Chan beach, where you can relax on the beach, go swimming, play some volleyball, or try kayaking.In the early evening, return to Oriental Sails to freshen up, watch the sunset, and purchase a drink at the bar during happy hour, if you wish. A cooking class with the onboard chef is offered before dinner is served. Then go night squid fishing, if you're interested, or participate in singing and dancing activities before bedtime. Overnight: On board the boat, in the Cong Do Area Day 2: Bai Tu Long – Hanoi (B, L)In the early morning, begin the day with Tai Chi on the sundeck, and enjoy the views with a cup of tea or coffee. You'll eat breakfast while cruising to Thien Canh Son Cave, a medium-sized, less-visited cave in Bai Tu Long Bay. Then check out of your room, leaving your luggage at reception while you eat lunch on board. When you return to the harbor at midday, disembark the boat for the transfer back to Hanoi, where your tour ends with hotel drop-off in the late afternoon.
Dragon Legend Halong Bay 2-Day Cruise from Hanoi
Day 1:7:40-8 a.m. - Pickup at your hotel (near the Old Quarter in Hanoi) by Luxury van12-12:30 p.m. - Embark at Hon Gai International harbor12-1 p.m. - Check-in. Cruise begins with welcome drink and safety briefing.1:30-2:30 p.m. - Set menu lunch served in the outdoor dining room (depending on the weather), while cruising into magnificent Bai Tu Long Bay. Admire the fascinating limestone karsts on the way.3-5 p.m. - Cruise to Vung Dang – Cong Dam area. Swim or relax on a white sandy beach. 6-8:30 p.m. - Return to Dragon Legend Cruise to refresh yourself in the Mineral Seawater Pool, Fitness Room, or Spa and Massage Services before dinner.8:30 p.m. - Spend the rest of your evening relaxing, talking with the on-board team, watching movies, or listening to music. Overnight in Tra San area.Day 2:6:30-7 a.m. - Start a new day with a Tai Chi demonstration on the sun-deck7-7:30 a.m. - Take in the morning view of the Bay’s landscape with a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy breakfast in the fresh air7:30-9:45 a.m. - Cruise to Cong Do area to explore the well-hidden Thien Canh Son Cave10 a.m. - Check out of your cabin10:45-11:30 p.m. - Enjoy a buffet while cruising towards the harbor11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Disembark. Drive to Yen Duc village in Dong Trieu province for a short break in this typical Vietnamese agricultural village which is rich in culture and traditions.1:30-2 p.m. - Enjoy water puppet show performed by local artists5 p.m. - Arrive in Hanoi where your tour ends.
Overnight Bai Tu Long Bay and Halong Bay Cruise
Day 1: Hon Gai dock -> Bai Tu Long Bay ->Vung Vieng Fishing Village-> Cong Do Area.7:30 Depart from Hanoi to Halong bay by shuttle bus (optional) 12:00 Upon arrival at Vinashin dock, the staffs of junk welcomes 12:30 Cruise manager takes the guests to the cruise to start the tour. 13:00 Buffet lunch is served in the restaurant at the first deck.15:30 Visit Vung Vieng fishing village by rowing boat.16:00 Cruise back to discover Cong Do 17:20 Activities such as kayaking19:00 Gala elegant set dinner served onboard. You can enjoy the charm of Bai Tu Long Bay at night. DAY 2: Cong Do area- Thien Canh Son - Hon Gai Dock6:30 Tourists can try the taichi session on the sundeck at the break of dawn on Bai Tu Long Bay 7:00 Enjoying the breakfast with cookies and tea, coffee at the restaurant of the cruise. 7:45 Explore the area of Hon Co Island and Co Cave (Grass Cave, also known as Thien Canh Son)8:45 . You can revel in the breathtaking view of Bai Tu Long bay from above, 8:45 Tourists come back to the junks by tender. 9:15 Tourists arrange the luggage and check out. 9:30 Tourists can enjoy the lunch in Huong Hai Junks while the cruise departs from Hon Co Island back to Vinashin dock. 11:30 Arrive back at Vinashin dock, Halong city for disembarkation where your driver waits to take you back to your Hanoi. The trip ends. Hopefully, the tourists have the wonderful moments in our cruise!
2-Day Halong Bay Cruise on the Viola cruise from Hanoi
Sailing through the iconic Ha Long Bay, Viola Cruise features elegant and comfortable accommodation with free WiFi access in its public areas. Offering an English-speaking guide, it has a restaurant and provides free kayaking activities.Day 1: Ha Noi - Halong Bay - Bai Tu Long Bay (Lunch and Dinner)7:45am to 8:30am - Transfer to Halong Bay from your hotel in Hanoi's Old Quarter 12:30pm - Arrive at Hon Gai Harbor, Ha Long City, transfer to Viola Cruise by tender12:45pm - Enjoya welcome drink, then check in your cabin1:30pm - Cruise Bai Tu Long Bay and have a buffet lunch3:30pm - Explore Vung Vieng Fishing Village. Discover the daily life of the fishing communities by bamboo boat or kayak around Vung Vieng for an hour.4:30pm - Swimming and sunbathing at Ban Chan Beach5:30pm - Relax and enjoy the sunset party with Happy Hour, 5:30pm - 7:30pm, while the boat is cruises to Cong Dong-Cong Do to anchor for the night.6pm - Take part in a cooking class, and learn how to cook traditional Vietnamese cuisine.7:30pm - Have dinner9pm - Free evening to join some activities of board games, squid fishing or karaoke (on request). Enjoy a variety of drinks at the luxury sundeck bar (chargeable) with wines, cocktails, brandy and juices.Day 2: Bai Tu Long Bay - Hanoi (Breakfast and Lunch)6:30am - Wake up early in the morning for Tai Chi exercise7am - Have a buffet breakfast7:45am - Visit Thien Canh Son Cave9:30am - Check-out and relax on the sundeck or watch a fruit carving demonstration.10:30am - Enjoy the last scenery of the Ha Long Bay with an a la carte lunch while the boat cruises back to shore.12pm - Transfer back to Hanoi.4pm to 5pm - Arrival back in Hanoi.
Halong Bay 3-Day Cruise from Hanoi
Sail through the iconic Ha Long Bay aboard this Viola Cruise, featuring elegant and comfortable accommodation plus free Wi-Fi access in its public areas. Offering an English-speaking guide, the boat also has a restaurant and your excursion offers free kayaking activities. ITINERARYDAY 1: HANOI - HALONG BAY - BAI TU LONG BAY (L/D)07.45- 08.30 Transfer to Halong Bay from your hotel in Hanoi Old Quarter12.30 Arriving Hon Gai Harbor, Ha Long City. Transfer to Viola Cruise by tender12:45 Enjoy welcome drink then check in to your cabin13:30 Cruising through Bai Tu Long Bay and have a buffet lunch.15:30 Explore Vung Vieng Fishing Village. Guest can choose discover the daily life of the fisher communities by bamboo boat (one hour), or kayak around Vung Vieng area (one hour)16:30 Swimming and sunbathing at Ban Chan Beach17:30 Relax and enjoy the sunset party with happy hour (from 5h30pm- 7h30pm) while the boat is cruising to Cong Dong-Cong Do area to anchor overnight18:00 Taking part in the cooking class where you'll learn how to cook traditional Vietnamese cuisine19.30 Enjoy dinner on board your Viola cruise21.00 Free evening to join some activities like board games, squid fishing, or karaoke (on request). Taste one of the wide variety of drinks available at our luxury sundeck bar, including wines, cocktails, brandy, juices (own expense)DAY 2: CONG DO - CAP LA - VUNG HA (B/L/D)06.30 Wake up early in the morning for Tai Chi exercise07.00 Enjoy a buffet breakfast08.30 Transfer to the day boat to go to Cap La area09.30 Visit Thay Cave11.30 Back to the day boat, free time for relaxing on the sundeck12.00 Have a BBQ lunch13.00 Cruise to Vung Ha area for kayaking and swimming16:00 Return to the Viola Cruise for your second night on boat19:30 Have an eight-course "imperial feast" for dinner21.00 Free evening to join some activities like board games, squid fishing, or karaoke (on request). Taste one of the wide variety of drinks available at our luxury sundeck bar, including wines, cocktails, brandy, juices (own expense) DAY 3: HA LONG BAY - HA NOI (B/L)06.30 Wake up early in the morning for Tai Chi exercise07.00 Have a buffet breakfast07.45 Visit Thien Canh Son Cave09.30 Check-out, relaxing on the sundeck, or watching a fruit-carving demonstration10.30 Enjoy the last scenery of Ha Long Bay during lunch (a la carte) while the boat cruises back to port12.00 Transfer back to Hanoi16.00 - 17.00 Return Hanoi. End of service.
3-Day Luxury Bai Tu Long Bay Cruise on the Dragon Pearl Junk Boat
Day 1: Hanoi – Halong Bay (L, D)A minivan arrives at your Hanoi hotel to pick you up in the morning and transfer you to Halong Bay, a journey of about four hours. When you arrive, your guide welcomes you aboard the Dragon Pearl and shows you to your cabin. Once you have settled in, receive a briefing about the ship, and feast on a freshly prepared seafood lunch as your captain cruises to Bai Tu Long Bay, a neighboring bay home to more of Halong Bay's famous rock formations but with fewer crowds. Stop near Cap La fishing village, and go with your guide on an easy kayak trip over to the village, which consists of floating houses occupied by about 80 families. Paddle around the village for a little while, and then return to the junk to continue to Cong Do island. Admire the tropical scenery of this large forested island, where lagoons shelter various species of shrimp, crab, fish and squid, as well as a large coral reef. Spend the rest of the day at your leisure on the junk, with free time to swim, sunbathe, kayak and watch the sunset from the deck before the crew serves dinner. Overnight: Ensuite cabin aboard the junk Day 2: Bai Tu Long Bay (B, L, D)If you wake up early, watch the sunrise and soak in the tranquility of Halong Bay at dawn. After breakfast, cruise toward the fishing village of Cong Dam, and listen to your guide's informative commentary about the geology and mythology of the bay, including how the thousands of islands and inlets were formed. Stop near the village and learn about the livelihood of the villagers, including how they catch fish, oysters and mussels. After lunch on the junk, motor over to Hon Co island where you can lounge, swim and kayak along a spectacular white-sand beach. Then enjoy free time on the junk until the evening, when your guide takes you to shore for dinner by candlelight inside Thien Canh Son cave. Marvel at the spacious cave, whose illuminated stalactites sparkle from the ceiling, and dine on a multicourse meal served on long tables covered with tablecloths. After dinner, your guide takes you back to the junk for the night. Overnight: Ensuite cabin aboard the junk Day 3: Halong Bay – Hanoi (B, L)Enjoy your final morning on Bai Tu Long Bay with a short ride on a traditional wooden rowboat rowed by local residents. Slip across the water and get up-close views of pretty inlets and rock formations, and then return to the junk and head slowly back toward the main harbor, stopping for a swim in the bay and lunch on the junk. Around midday, say farewell to your crew and set off for Hanoi by van. Stop along the way at a small village where local artists perform a traditional water puppet show. Your tour ends when you arrive in Hanoi in the early evening.