7 Best Road Trips in Vietnam

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Long and sinuous, like the mythical naga serpent, Vietnam curves around the eastern shores of mainland Southeast Asia, stretching from China in the north to Cambodia and the Mekong Delta in the south. Its twin megacities – Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) – are divided by 1137km of mountains, jungles, paddy fields, beaches and historic sites. In other words, this is a perfect country for road-tripping.

The trip between Vietnam's northern and southern capitals is just one of many epic road trips that call out to adventurers on four (or, more commonly, two) wheels. With more than 61 million motorbikes on Vietnam's roads, intrepid bikers will find themselves in good company as they explore the country’s wonderfully diverse landscapes, with ample repair shops, gas stations and food stops along the way.

However, this isn't just a case of turning up and hitting the road. While many local rental companies are willing to hire out motorbikes with minimal paperwork (often just asking for a passport as a security deposit), the police are becoming increasingly strict about enforcing Vietnam's driving rules, particularly when it comes to foreign driving licenses.

But so long as your paperwork is all in order, there's nothing standing between you and the open highway, except perhaps the traffic on the outskirts of Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City. Whether you’re thinking of exploring by car or motorbike, here’s our pick of Vietnam’s best road trips.

Understanding Vietnam's Driving Rules

Motorcycle traffic in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Igor Kononykhin/Shutterstock

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As a foreign visitor, to legally drive a car or motorcycle in Vietnam, you will need an International Driving Permit (IDP) as well as your home driving license. Not all versions are accepted in Vietnam, so make sure your International Driving Permit was issued under the 1968 Vienna Convention, rather than the earlier 1949 Vienna Convention. Carry the original documents with you when you drive in case the police ask to see them.

Another rule that catches out travelers is the requirement for a motorbike endorsement on your home driving license. If your license just covers cars, you are not officially permitted to ride a motorcycle over 50cc on Vietnam's roads, even if you have an International Driving Permit. In practice, many Vietnamese rental agencies will let foreigners hire a bike without the correct paperwork, but if you are stopped by the police, you risk an expensive fine, and you are unlikely to be covered by insurance.

When hiring a motorbike or car, always look at the insurance on offer. Vietnam requires every vehicle to have Compulsory Third-Party Liability cover, which covers damage to other vehicles and injury to other drivers and pedestrians. This is typically arranged by the registered owner (such as the rental agency). Reputable rental agencies will also offer damage waiver agreements, where paying an extra fee reduces the amount you need to pay if your rental vehicle is damaged.

For your own safety, you will also need travel insurance covering medical care, including for injuries sustained while driving or riding a motorcycle. In most cases, this insurance is only valid if you are driving legally, which makes it doubly important to have the correct endorsements on your driving license and an International Driving Permit.

1. Ha Giang Loop

Best for mountain scenery and wild swimming

Start: Ha Giang

Finish: Ha Giang

Approximate distance: 350km

A winding road at Ha Giang in northern Vietnam. Jon Chica/Shutterstock

The soaring peaks and plunging valleys of Vietnam’s northernmost region are best enjoyed at a leisurely pace. Mountainous Ha Giang Province is best enjoyed with plenty of stop-offs for revitalizing dips in waterfalls, roadside snacks (nothing keeps energy levels up like dried buffalo meat), and driving breaks to snap photos of the rice and corn terraces tumbling down the valley’s steep hillsides. Start the adventure in Ha Giang city, the gateway to a land of conical, forested peaks plucked straight from an antique scroll painting.

Ha Giang means "water and mountains" in Vietnamese, and you’re never far from either when you tackle this loop through Yen Minh, Dong Van and Bao Lam, with gurgling streams and cascading waterfalls forming a major part of the scenery. Winding its way through communities of at least 10 different ethnic minorities, this rewarding multiday drive offers plenty of opportunities for side trips and activities, including trekking, river-boating and caving.

Planning tip: The Ma Pi Leng Pass is indisputably the most scenic section of the drive, with jagged mountains surrounding the emerald Nho Que River. Be sure to factor a half-day into your itinerary for a boat trip with a spot of swimming in its enticing waters.

2. Cao Bang to Ban Gioc

Best road trip for countryside views

Start: Cao Bang

Finish: Ban Gioc

Approximate distance: 80km

The Ban Gioc Waterfall ends the route from Cao Bang to Ban Gioc. Peter Stuckings/Shutterstock

The drive from Cao Bang to the churning Ban Gioc Waterfall, which straddles the China–Vietnam border, takes adventurers through some of northern Vietnam’s most pristine pastoral terrain. Lush farmlands, stilt villages and crystal-clear lakes are all on the itinerary. However, for driving enthusiasts, nature's creations might be outdone by an artificial wonder: the 3.5km-long Ma Phuc Pass, with its seven writhing bends offering gorgeous views of the terraced fields below.

For more natural highlights, consider a stop-off at the vast, stalactite-filled Nguom Ngao Cave, which extends for several kilometers underground, but save plenty of time for the road trip’s primary focus. Fed by the Quay Son River, the Ban Gioc Waterfall is located partly in China and partly in Vietnam, and it thunders dramatically over a series of greenery-draped shelves. Take in the falls from the viewing platforms or hop on a bamboo raft for a closer look at the impressive cascades, which tumble more than 30m.

Planning tip: While worth tackling as a standalone trip, this route is also a popular add-on to the Ha Giang Loop. The waterfall is at its most impressive just after the monsoon, in September or October, when the waters are at full flow.

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3. Dalat to Nha Trang

Best for relics from Vietnam's French era

Start: Dalat

Finish: Nha Trang

Approximate distance: 134km

Misty views over Dalat in Vietnam's Central Highlands. Khang Duong/500px

From the cool conditions in the highlands around Dalat to the sunny beaches of Nha Trang, this short and simple road trip is all about changing scenery and microclimates. Get an early start so you have time to appreciate the hilly terrain en route and the coastal views near the end of the drive.

Begin in the hills around Dalat, founded as a hill station where French colonists came to escape the oppressive heat of Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City). This is a unique corner of Vietnam, where French-era buildings dot the hillsides, the scent of pine resin hangs in the air, and local farms cultivate strawberries, coffee and flowers instead of rice.

As you descend from the mountains and the humidity begins to return, things start to feel more typically Vietnamese. The paved QL27C road unfurls around hills and snakes through tiny villages all the way to the coast, where a dip in the turquoise waters of Nha Trang Beach makes for a worthy close to this trip.

Planning tip: With your own vehicle, it's easy to take a small detour from Dalat to K’Ho Coffee, a community-run coffee estate offering plantation and factory tours and tasty coffee to enjoy on the spot or take away.

4. Hai Van Pass

Best for dramatic views and hairpin turns

Start: Danang

Finish: Lang Co Beach

Approximate distance: 20km

A tight bend in the road near the Hai Van Pass. Romas_Photo/Shutterstock

Before the Hai Van Tunnel was completed in 2005, just the thought of enduring the hairpin turns and blind corners of the Hai Van Pass was enough to send shivers down the spines of bus passengers traveling between Danang and Hue. Now with significantly less car traffic, this short but stunning ride is a manageable, memorable trip even for the novice driver.

Translating as "Ocean Clouds" in Vietnamese, the Hai Van Pass is bordered by jungle-clad mountains on one side and cliffs plunging down to the East Sea on the other. It's a dramatic setting that has made this road one of the most Instagrammed highways in the world – with a whopping 4298 pictures per mile!

Be sure to stop at the halfway point for a Vietnamese-style iced coffee, and to admire the Indochina-era Hai Van Gate and the remains of several French fortifications – a reminder of the lingering legacy of colonialism in the region.

Detour: While the pass officially ends at windswept Lang Co Beach at its northern end, most travelers continue for another hour or so to reach the imperial city of Hue to gaze at its palaces and timeless tombs.

5. Ho Chi Minh City to My Tho

Best for sampling the landscapes of the lush Mekong Delta

Start: Ho Chi Minh City

Finish: My Tho

Approximate distance: 70km

Floating market at Can Tho in Vietnam's Mekong Delta. Adrien Jean for Lonely Planet

The rice paper-flat Mekong Delta doesn’t get much road trip love because its every-shade-of-green rice fields can turn from mesmerizing to slightly monotonous as the miles mount up. However, once you get outside of sprawling, smoggy Ho Chi Minh City, you’ll see the urban shrubbery give way to majestic palms, lush banana trees and glimmering waterways amongst the emerald rice paddies.

While the scenery here is certainly evocative, the best part of driving in the Mekong Delta is taking your foot off the gas and losing yourself in the tiny riverside laneways and byways, where life moves at a very different pace compared to the buzzing streets of HCMC.

When you eventually make it to My Tho – a town famed for its noodle, pork and shrimp soup – further cultural experiences await, with the flower farms of Sa Dec a short drive to the west and Can Tho, home to the largest floating market in the Delta, to the southwest.

Planning tip: When driving out of Ho Chi Minh City, avoid the morning rush hour from 7am to 9am, and the evening rush hour from 5pm to 7pm, when traffic slows to a crawl.

6. Con Son Island

Best for visiting deserted island beaches

Start: Dam Trau

Finish: Ben Dam

Approximate distance: 25km

Roadside scenery and sea views on Con Dao Island, Vietnam. Tuan Nguyen Duy/Shutterstock

Isolated from the mainland for years, the Con Dao islands are one of Vietnam’s natural wonders. Con Son, the largest and only inhabited island of the archipelago, has just one main road stretching across its length, but it's a beauty. A motorcycle trip is not only the best way to see the rural splendor of the island but also to hop from one gorgeous deserted beach to the next. Con Dao's scenic sands are also one of the most important nesting sites for green turtles in the region.

Start at Dam Trau, a long stretch of beach dotted with seafood shacks near the airport, and wind your way past forested hillsides, a French colonial-era prison, and a string of glorious beaches that only appear during low tide, ending up at Ben Dam, where ferries from the mainland come and go. Take things slowly over a morning or afternoon, and bring your swimsuit.

Planning tip: March to May sees calm seas around Con Dao and good visibility for snorkeling and diving, but the peak of the turtle nesting season is from June to September.

7. Ho Chi Minh Highway

Best for quintessential Vietnam experiences

Start: Ho Chi Minh City

Finish: Hanoi

Approximate distance: 1880km

A cave in the forest in Cuc Phuong National Park. Mike Workman/Shutterstock

There are several different routes between Vietnam’s two biggest cities, depending on whether you like beaches, mountains or smooth highways, but for the best balance between driving time (about 2 weeks is ideal) and impressive scenery, hit the Ho Chi Minh Highway, part of which was once used to transport soldiers and supplies during the American War.

After exiting busy Ho Chi Minh City, follow the road along the Truong Son mountain range as it snakes its way past sleepy hamlets, where the smell of coffee from nearby plantations hangs thick in the air. This barren plateau gives way to forested mountains as you reach Central Vietnam, considered the most scenic stretch of this epic road trip.

Adventurers will want to stop at Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, home to the world’s largest cave, and Cuc Phuong, Vietnam’s oldest national park, located in the Red River Delta, before joining the throng of traffic on the ancient streets of Hanoi.

Planning tip: Remember to factor in Vietnam's regional climates when planning your trip. The north of the country around Hanoi can be cool, damp and misty from December to February, but the same months see mild, dry, sunny days in the south of the country.