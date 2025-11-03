You can’t visit Vietnam without getting a little wild.

While few would want to miss its pair of powerhouse cities – Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, with their fabulous cultural attractions and seam-splitting food scenes – the country reveals its true nature when you step into one of its national parks.

Visitors to these vast preserves – 34 of them in total – will discover gargantuan caves, dramatic limestone mountains and sparkling coastlines. In dense thickets of jungle, gibbons dangle from vines and the promise of adventure lurks behind every mangrove tree.

Read on for our list of the best national parks in Vietnam.

Hiking in Bach Ma National Park, Vietnam. Hien Phung Thu/Shutterstock

1. Bach Ma National Park

Best for spotting wildlife

A French-era hill station, this national park reaches a peak of 1450m at Bach Ma mountain, only 18km from the coast. The cool climate attracted the French, who built over a hundred villas here (many of them destroyed in the American War, which scarred this region).

Today the national park stretches from the coast to the Annamite mountain range at the Laos border, and is easily explored as a day trip from the popular tourist towns of Hue or Danang. More than 1400 species of plants, including rare ferns and orchids, have been discovered in Bach Ma, representing a full fifth of all the flora found in Vietnam. As for wildlife, there are 132 kinds of mammals – three of which, the antelope-like saola, the deer-resembling Truong Son muntjac and the giant muntjac, were only discovered in the 1990s – plus nine species of primates, including small numbers of the incredible-looking (and incredibly-rare) red-shanked Douc langur.

A few nice hikes lead to scenic viewpoints, while waterfalls beckon swimming. Note that unexploded ordnance remains decades after the war, so ensure you stick to the trails.

The underground beach at Hang En cave, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Vietnam. Mr James Kelley/Shutterstock

2. Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

Best for exploring underground

With jagged hills shrouded in rainforest and mountain rivers coursing through impressive ravines, Phong Nha-Ke Bang is one of Vietnam’s most spectacular national parks. And that’s just aboveground.

Yet head beneath the surface for even more proof that this area should be part of any Vietnamese itinerary. Fortunate travelers (with a cool $3000 to spare) can experience the cathedral-like chambers of Hang Son Doong, one of the world's largest caves, on a four-day expedition. For a fraction of the cost, more-affordable multiday tours will take you through other caves, such as the vast Hang En, which even boasts its own subterranean beach.

Boats in Bai Tu Long National Park, Vietnam. Framalicious/Shutterstock

3. Bai Tu Long National Park

Best for sunsets

The spectacular islands of Bai Tu Long Bay, immediately northeast of Halong Bay, form Bai Tu Long National Park, a protected area that is every bit as beautiful as its glamorous, world-famous neighbor to the south. Despite this, Bai Tu Long manages to fly somewhat under the radar, remaining far quieter, less polluted and relatively undeveloped.

As with Halong Bay, the best way to experience the full limestone-pinnacle-scattered seascape is on an overnight cruise, during which passengers can hop off to sun themselves on one of the island beaches or take to the calm blue waters in a kayak. And simply sitting on the deck with a cold beer and watching the sun slip beneath the bay might be the most leisurely – and delightful – way to explore any national park.

A hiking trail in Cuc Phuong National Park, Vietnam. heckepics/Getty Images

4. Cuc Phuong National Park

Best for hiking

Established in 1962, this national park, three hours south of Hanoi, is one of Vietnam’s most important protected areas. Though wildlife has suffered a precipitous decline in Vietnam in recent decades, the park’s 222 sq km of primary tropical forest remain home to an amazing variety of animal and plant life: some 336 species of bird, 135 species of mammal, 122 species of reptile, 2000 plant species – and counting.

Hiking is the name of the game here. Short walks include a 220-step trail up to the Cave of Prehistoric Man, where archeologists have discovered human graves and tools dating back 7500 years. Longer undertakings include a strenuous 15km, five-hour hike to Kanh, a Muong village, where you can stay overnight with local families and raft on the Buoi River.

The lowland tropical rainforest of Cat Tien National Park, Vietnam. Rae_The_Sparrow/Getty Images

5. Cat Tien National Park

Best for bird-watching

One of the outstanding natural treasures of southern Vietnam, the 180,000-acre Cat Tien National Park comprises an amazingly biodiverse region of lowland tropical rainforest. The hiking, mountain-biking and bird-watching here are some of the best in the country.

Bear in mind that the park’s largest animals, such as elephants and leopards, live deep in the jungle and are rarely seen by visitors, anyone has a good chance of spotting primates including pygmy lorises and langur monkeys, as well as gibbons (which are the focus of early-morning guided tours). Birdlife includes rare species such as the orange-necked partridge and Siamese fireback.

Like most parks on this list, Cat Tien tends to get busy during weekends and public holidays – if you can, visit during the week for a more serene experience.

A lake scene in Ba Be National Park, Vietnam. Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock

6. Ba Be National Park

Best for trekking adventures

Detour off the regular Vietnam tourist trail in Ba Be National Park. Located in the far north of the country, it’s an essential destination for adventurous travelers, thanks to its towering limestone mountains, plunging valleys and evergreen forests.

Waterfalls, caves and lakes combine in a landscape that sustains over 550 different plants and hundreds of different bird and animal species. Explore Ba Be’s natural spectacle by boat or on trekking and mountain-biking excursions, before relaxing and recharging in the rustic homestays and village guesthouses of the local Tay ethnic minority.

A golden-crested langur in Cat Ba National Park, Vietnam. Conservationist/Shutterstock

7. Cat Ba National Park

Best for dramatic jungle views

Cat Ba Island’s beautiful national park is home to 32 species of mammal, including most of the world’s 65 remaining golden-headed langurs, the world’s most endangered primate species. There are some good hiking trails here, including the short but strenuous hike to the top of Ngu Lam peak, which serves up dramatic views over the surrounding jungle, as well as the challenging 9km hiking trail through the park to the village of Viet Hai (best done with a guide). Lunch and homestays are available in Viet Hai.

Of the mammals present in the park, the more commonly seen include macaques, deer, civets and several species of squirrel, including the giant black squirrel. Seventy bird species have been spotted here, including hawks, hornbills and cuckoos.

A beach in Phu Quoc National Park, Vietnam. Hang Dinh/Shutterstock

8. Phu Quoc National Park

Best for beaches

Despite ongoing development on the island (including, but not limited to, an international airport, a Vietnamese version of Disneyland and the world’s longest over-sea cable car), nearly three quarters of Phu Quoc is forested, and the trees and adjoining marine environment enjoy official protection as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Arguably the biggest draws here are the park’s picturesque beaches (among the best in Vietnam), where visitors can laze on golden sands or snorkel above teeming coral reefs. Head inland to find pagodas, temples and waterfalls deep in the thick jungle. The best way to explore is on a motorbike or mountain bike that can tackle the bumpy dirt roads that cut through the park.