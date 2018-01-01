3-Day Halong Bay and Gulf of Tonkin Cruise From Hanoi

Day 1: Lan Ha Bay (L/D)12.30: Arrive in Halong Bay. Check-in at the cruise center, take rest and get ready to start your lifetime cruise.12.45: Depart from Tuan Chau Island, meet the crew on board and receive the safety briefing.13.00: Let the vacation begin with a delicious lunch as the boat cruises toward South East Ha Long Bay passing by Chicken Crock, Finger Islet, Toad Islet…15.00: Explore Dark & Bright Cave by bamboo boat or kayak. Optional: Traditional massage (chargeable), sunbathing on board or swimming around platform in Dark and Bright Lagoon.17.30: Bar opens for the Happy Hour "Buy one get one free". 18.00: Traditional cooking demonstration on sundeck (or in the restaurant if weather does not allow) while The Au Co cruises back to overnight area.19.30: Set menu dinner is served in the restaurant while the boat is anchored for our overnight stop.21.00: Free time to be spent watching movies in the restaurant, squid fishing at reception area. Day 2: Ha long Bay – Lan Ha Bay (B/L/D)06.15: Start your day with a Tai Chi lesson on the sundeck with complimentary tea and coffee.07.30: Have breakfast on-board while The Au Co cruises through the Bay passing a lot of beautiful spots. It’s good time to take amazing pictures.09.00: Arrive at Cat Ba Island. Cycling and exploring the tropical junk in national park with the guide from crew members.10.30: Return to the boat. Take time to relax. 12.00: Enjoy lunch in Ha Long restaurant while The Au Co slowly passes by beautiful karst towers. 14.30: Our captain and chief engineer will show Bridge and Engine room. A special tour allowed by the captain. 15.00: Visit Ho Ba Ham area by kayaking (If weather does not permit, alternative: Ang Du area).16.30: Back to the boat for relaxation on board. 17.30: Make the most of an extended Happy Hour (buy 1 get 1 free on drinking).19.30: Enjoy the barbecue buffet in the restaurant while the boat is at anchor.21.00: More free time to be spent watching movies in the restaurant, squid fishing at the reception area OR join our kitchen staff for the fruit carving session.Day 3: Halong Bay (B)06.30: Start the day with a Tai-Chi lesson on the sundeck or enjoy the breath-taking views of the bay while The Au Co cruises leisurely in Halong Bay.07.00: Take your time over breakfast.08.00: Explore one of the biggest caves in Ha Long Bay, beautiful stalactites and stalagmite in Surprise cave.09.00: Back to the boat, prepare for check out: passenger’s bags must be put in the corridor.09.30: Join a Vietnamese traditional tea ceremony before check-out.10.45: Disembark in Tuan Chau port.