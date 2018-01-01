Welcome to Ba Be National Park
The park is a rainforest area with more than 550 named plant species. The hundreds of wildlife species here include 65 mammals, 353 butterflies, 106 species of fish, four kinds of turtle, and the highly endangered Vietnamese salamander. The 233 bird species include the spectacular crested serpent eagle and the oriental honey buzzard. Hunting is forbidden, but villagers are permitted to fish, and the government subsidises the villagers not to cut down the trees.
The region is home to 13 tribal villages, most belonging to the Tay minority plus smaller numbers of Dzao and Hmong.
Top experiences in Ba Be National Park
Ba Be National Park activities
3-Day Ba Be Lake and Ban Gioc Waterfall Tour from Hanoi
Day 1: Hanoi – Ba Be (-/L/D): Car 8.00 a.m: Depart from Hanoi and transfer to Ba Be National Park. This drive of 270 km, which will take approximately seven hours, takes us through the flatlands of the Red River Delta and up into the mountain areas north of Hanoi. 12h00: Lunch is served in a local restaurant.1.00 p.m: Arrive Ba Be Lake.2.00 p.m: Take a boat go along Nang River to visit Puong Cave, not as big or magnificent as Phong Nha Cave in Quang Binh or Nguom Ngao Cave in Cao Bang, Puong Cave – its 30m wide with a depth of 300m. And then keep visit Dau Dang waterfall, Window Islet.4.30 p.m: Then trek to Pac Ngoi village and explore the daily life of Tay. Visitors coming to Pac Ngoi are not only entitled to witness with their naked eyes the most wonderful scenery of Northern Vietnam: a plethora of austere yet interesting stilt houses blending themselves with the glimmering mist and the shinning Ba Be Lakes, but also to stay in the rhythm of the Tay culture.6.00 p.m: Check in homestay, enjoy dinner with special food and feeling the secret of nature.Overnight at Pac Ngoi village.Day 2: Ba Be – Cao Bang – Ban Gioc (B/L/D): Car 8.00 a.m: After breakfast, depart for Cao Bang (110km). Arrive in Cao Bang, visit Phuoc Sen village of Nung people12.30: Have lunch at Quang Yen.13.30: Keep transfer to Ban Gioc Waterfall (85km). 15.30: Arrive in Ban Gioc waterfall, taking photos and enjoying the most beautiful waterfall of Vietnam. From here, you can rent bamboo boat to go around river.Day 3: Cao Bang – Hanoi (B/L/-): Car 8.00 a.m: After breakfast, leave Cao Bang and transfer back to Hanoi (310km) in the morning. On the way back, stop for visiting the village where tobacco is produced. 11.00 a.m: Visit the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam’s ethnic groups in Thai Nguyen. The Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups is in the center of Thái Nguyên City, about 80 km north of Hà Nội on National Highway 3. The Museum was built in 1960. At first it was named Việt Bắc Museum, with its functions and tasks of scientific research and educating the traditions of culture and revolutionary struggle history of ethnic groups in Việt Bắc.2.00 p.m: Have lunch in Thai Nguyen and keep moving back to Hanoi.5.30 p.m: Arrive Hanoi and drop off you at the hotel. Tour finish.
Ba Be Lake Exploration 2 days from Hanoi including boat trip and cycling
DAY 1: HA NOI – BA BE LAKE (Boat trip) (L, D) 06h45: Pick up from hotel in Hanoi to Ba Be National Park. 12h30: Lunch in Ba Be Lake View homestay, the highest homestay in our village 14h00: Take a walk to boat station in Pac Ngoi village (1km) 14h30: Enjoy 2 hour boat trip around the lake to Fairy Pond, An Ma temple 16h30: Bamboo rafting and swimming in the lake – the most special activity in Ba Be Lake 17h30: Hiking back to the homestay and have dinner here 20h00: Enjoy traditional Tay musical performance (excluded). You can share the show with other tourists. 21h00: Overnight at homestay of Tay people’ traditional house-on-stilt. Included: Lunch, dinner. DAY 2: BA BE LAKE – HUA MA CAVE – HANOI (cycling) (B, L) 07h30: Breakfast at our homestay. 08h00: Cycling to Leng market, one small market of Tay and Dzao people 09h00: Visit to Hua Ma Cave (6km), biggest one in Ba Be National Park. 11h00: Come back to homestay. Check out and have lunch here. 13h30: Get in the van then come back to Hanoi. 19h30: Arrival in Hanoi. Drop off at your hotel. Tour ends. Included: Breakfast, lunch
Ba Ba lake discovery tour with home stay & Kayaking
Day 01: Hanoi - Ba Be Lake (L, D) An early start to the day to make the most of what we have in store for you. We will pick you up from your hotel in Hanoi at 07:30 and then hit the road north towards Ba Be National Park. Lunch will be had in a restaurant in a village on the way, and then our route will take us up through the mountains and tea plantations to Ba Be lake, an amazing green lake in the middle of a natural green forest. You will then travel to the Tay village of Coc Toc, with its beautiful stilt houses and friendly population of Tay people, who make their living by fishing in the stunning Ba Be lakes and farming. You will stay in the homestay of a local family here, enjoying their wonderful hospitality. In the afternoon, you will have some time to explore the beautiful surroundings. You will then enter Hua Ma Cave which features thousands of stalactites and columns. You may also wish to take the option of walking or cycling around Coc Toc village, kayaking on the lake in boats that we reserve for our tour guests, or simply relaxing in the peaceful surroundings and enjoying the views. Day 02: Ba Be Lake - Hanoi (B, L) After breakfast at the homestay, you will go on foot to Bo Lu Quay where you will board a boat trip around Ba Be Lake. You can relax on board, do some wildlife spotting or if you need to cool off, you can jump into the cool, clean waters for a refreshing swim! As you float down the Nang River, you can take in the scenery of the surrounding karsts decorated with patches of wild vegetation and inhabited by all sorts of interesting creatures. Look out for the rainbow of butterflies that flit across the sky or listen to the gentle song of the many species of birds in the park. The boat will come to Puong Cave where you can explore the stalactites and stalagmites which are a result of the erosion of the river on the karst as well as looking out for the bat colony several thousand strong. After your, exploration of the lake, you can rest on the drive back to Hanoi, taking in the beautiful scenery on the way. You will stop for lunch at a local restaurant on the way before arriving back in Hanoi at about 17:30. ** Climate From July to September, the climate is usually humid and hot. From October to June brings cooler and more pleasant weather. ** Tour price includes: + A/C transfer + Boat trip on Ba Be lake + Homestays + Experienced English speaking guide. + Meals as stated in the itinerary (B: Breakfast; L: Lunch; D: Dinner) + All sightseeing tickets. + No extra charge after confirmation + 24/7 hotline support guaranteed ** Tour price excludes: + Personal expenses, tips and gratuities + Travel insurance + Beverage + Other services not mentioned above. ** HAVE AN ENJOYABLE TIME WITH US **
3-Day Private Tour to Ba Be National Park from Hanoi
Day 1: Hanoi to Ba Be (D) Meet your guide in the lobby of your Hanoi hotel at 8:00am, then depart for Ba Be National Park. Along the way, make stops in Thai Nguyen City or Bac Kan Town. Arrive in the early afternoon and check-in. Enjoy dinner with the host in the evening. Overnight: Ba Be National ParkDay 2: Ba Be Lake Boat Trip (B,L,D) Enjoy a motorized boat trip or dugout canoe on Nang river to discover Puong cave, Dau Dang waterfall, Fairy pond, and An Ma temple. At the end of your day, return to your accommodations and enjoy dinner. Overnight: Ba Be National Park.Day 3: Ba Be to Hanoi (B) After breakfast, ride your personal motorbike to explore Cho Ra Town and the Ba Be Local Market. Mingle with locals and take photos during your trip. Have lunch, then begin your transfer back to your Hanoi hotel.
2-day Ba Be National Park Adventure from Hanoi
Day 1: Hanoi – Bac Kan – Ba Be Lake (L, D) You will be picked up at your hotel in Hanoi Old Quarter around 8:30 AM. On the way, you will make a stop in Thai Nguyen to visit the gorgeous Museum of the Culture of the Ethnic Minorities of Vietnam. It is considered to be a cultural works with large scale and beautiful architecture. About 3000 documents and original items on traditional culture of 54 ethnic groups are exhibited and stored at this Museum. And then, you will have lunch in a street restaurant. After that, leave the main road to join a smaller one snaking through the rough mountains and lush tea plantations to reach the Tay village of Bo Lu, where you will experience the hospitality of the host and his incredibly friendly family, in one such traditional house. You will definitely get far away from the hassle of Hanoi when taking a 3-hour boat trip, gently chugging around the lake. If you need to cool off, do the same ways as the local kids do and just jump in the river for a swim. At the end of the day around 5PM, you will return to your homestay and have a superb dinner featuring local specialties. You will stay overnight with local family at Bo Lu Village. Day 2: Ba Be – Hanoi (B, L) After having breakfast at your Homestay, you will go on foot to explore the Ba Be forest at close quarters. Ba Be National Park lies in a richly forested area, where is home of many ethnic minority communities. This place has also been recognized as a Natural World Heritage Site by UNESCO. You will trek by the slow flowing river, gaze in awe at the rough yet magnificent mountains and valleys and natural caves and will visit a little bird and butterfly spotting. This national park definitely is the place where you can see uncountable numbers of flora and fauna. On the way, you can also make a stop at Hua Ma cave, only recently accessible, because many local people would enter because of ancient beliefs. In the cave, you can also see thousands of stalactites and stalagmites and is still very atmospheric. Taking lunch at a local restaurant on the way, you might arrive at your hotel in Hanoi at about 18.30. Your tour comes to an end.
Deep in great nature of Ba Be national park 3 days 2 nights
Day 1Ha Noi - Hua Ma Cave - Ba Be Lake Take a morning drive from Hanoi to the mountainous Bac Kan province through the mighty mountains, green tea plantations to Hua Ma cave, one of the biggest and most beautiful caves in Ba Be national park . when discovering this mystical cave, you can take some great photos, and then deep in great nature by swimming in Silk waterfall nearby. After that, you will take a leisurely walk around a peaceful Tay ethnic village where the Tay people make their living from fishing and farming. You will be welcomed by an amazingly friendly Tay family and enjoy their homemade food in their beautiful traditional house on stilt，relax and spend a peaceful night at the homestay.Day 2Trekking In National Park After having breakfast at homestay, you will follow your tourguide along the trail, trek through the national park where you can admire picturesque views of farmland and natural surroundings. As you journey further toward uplands, you will stop at some ethnic villages of Tay, Dzao, H’mong people and enjoy your picnic lunch among beautiful natural landscapes. In the afternoon, you will return to your homestay and relax.Day 3Ba Be Lake - Puong Cave - Ha NoiAfter breakfast you will take a three-hour boat trip, touring peacefully around the Ba Be lake then along the slow flowing river to enjoy the most stunning scenery of national park with dramatic mountains, valleys, and natural caves. There is also a good opportunity here for bird and butterfly photographing since the national park has wonderful diversity of flora and fauna. The boat will then take you through the tunnel of Puong Cave, with its spectacular array of stalactites and stalagmites. You may also get the chance to see some bats here as the cave is home to thousands of bats. Return to Hanoi in the in the afternoon.