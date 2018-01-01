2 days Ninh Binh Cycling Cuc Phuong and Van Long tour

Day 1: Hanoi - NinhBinh - Bike from Hoa Lu to Cuc Phuong National Park (-/L/D)You will be picked up at your hotel at HanoiOld Quarter at 8.a.m, about 2 hour drive (110km) to Ninh Binh province. Once arriving in Ninh Binh, you will begin cycling on the countryside road, onto Hoa Lu which was the capital of Vietnam in the 10th and 11th centuries. Then you will continue your riding through the limestone peaks to Tam Coc, going through some peaceful rural villages and passing picturesque rice paddy fields. With Ha Long type views of majestic limestone cliffs and mysterious yet inviting caves, as well as countryside sights, like peaceful streams, rice paddies and deserted green fields, Tam Coc is often referred to as “Ha Long among the rice paddies”.You have lunch at a local restaurant offering view over the boat pier. Followed by a short transfer on van, you will continue your ride discovering more of Ninh Binh, along the farm for around 2 hours cycling. Your destination is Cuc Phuong National Park, the oldest national park in Vietnam covering about 200 kilometers square of tropical forest. You will load the bike back on the van and transfer to the park center for the night. Finally, you will have dinner and stay overnight in a simple bungalow inside the park.Day 2: Cuc Phuong - Van long nature reserve - Hanoi (B/L/-)You will start your day with morning exercise by cycling up hills farther into the jungles.Today is much harder than yesterday but it is well worth being in the fresh nature with sounds of birds. The park has 97 species of mammals, 300 species of birds, 36 reptilian species, 17 species of amphibians, 11 species of fish and thousands of species of insects, most of which do not bite. A number of species in the park are listed on Vietnam Red Book of endangered species.Here, a short walk to know more about animals and plants before driving back to the gate for visiting the Primates Rescue center, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation, breeding, research, and the endangered primates’ conservation as well as to the protection of their habitats.After that, you will leave the Rescue center by van for Van Long nature reserve and take the time for lunch at a local restaurant.Next, you will take the 1.5hour local bamboo boat ride along this fascinating nature reserve. Van Long natural reserve has 32 beautiful grotto such as: Ca Grotto, Bong Grotto, Rua Grotto, Chanh Grotto, each grotto has an unique beauty.You may have chances to see different kinds of birds and the Delacurlangur. Finally, you will transfer back to Hanoi, End this tour with a drop-off at your hotel around 6.00pm.