Welcome to Cuc Phuong National Park
Cuc Phuong spans two limestone mountain ranges and three provinces. Its highest peak is Dinh May Bac (Silver Cloud Peak) at 656m. In 1962 Ho Chi Minh declared this Vietnam’s first national park, saying: ‘Forest is gold’.
Unfortunately, poaching and habitat destruction plague the park. Improved roads have led to illegal logging, and many native species – such as the Asiatic black bear, Siamese crocodile, wild dog and tiger – have now vanished from the area. Other wildlife is notoriously elusive, so manage your expectations accordingly.
The park is home to the minority Muong people, whom the government relocated from the park’s central valley to its western edge in the late 1980s.
Day Trip to Cuc Phuong National Park from Hanoi
You will be picked up at 8am at your hotel in Hanoi for departure to Cuc Phuong National Park. It takes approximately 2.5 hours to get to Cuc Phuong National Park. Which was officially opened in 1960 as the first national park in Vietnam. First, you will visit the Endangered Primate Rescue Center. Which is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation, breeding and conservation of endangered primates as well as protection of their habitats.After lunch, you will continue further into the Park Center. On the way, you will visit the cave of early man. A cave dating back over 7000 years. Next, you will take a long trek through the forest to learn about the diverse plant and wildlife of the park. You will also make stops at Cho Chi, the oldest tree in the forest, and visit the picturesque streams and waterfalls along the way. Finally, head back to the Park Center and return to Hanoi.
2-Day Cuc Phuong Wildlife Experience from Hanoi
Leave your hotel in Hanoi and travel to Van Long Nature Reserve. Here we will take a sampan boat trip to admire the natural beauty of the area. We then continue onto Cuc Phuong National Park on the way having a local Vietnamese lunch. On arrival at the National park Guest House we settle into our rooms and in the afternoon visit the Endangered Primate Rescue Center, the Turtle Conversation Center and learn about the conservation works that are being done at this well protected National Park. A further walk in the botanical garden is optional.We then go on to dinner at the Cuc Phuong National Park headquarters. After dinner our guide will take us into the pitch dark forest and help us spot all of the nocturnal creatures, including; civets, owls, flying squirrels, lorises, bats and cats.Note: The Centers may be closed for preservation without prior notice. Night animal spotting maybe cancelled due to bad weather condition such as heavy rains, storms…The following morning you will be woken by the sounds of the jungle. After breakfast, we leave the Headquarters of the national park for the primary forest from where you will trek for 2 ½ to 3 ½ hours, passing limestone slopes and trees of over a million years old. The destination is an ancient tree in the hope of seeing the Cuc Phuong mascot and one of the rarest primates on the planet, the Delacour Langur. After our trek we transfer back to Hanoi, arriving around 6pm. Lunch and Dinner is included on Day 1 and Breakfast and Lunch on Day 2.
