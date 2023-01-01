Turtle Conservation Center (TCC)

The Turtle Conservation Center houses more than 600 terrestrial, semiaquatic and aquatic turtles representing 19 of Vietnam’s 25 native species. Many have been confiscated from smugglers who have been driven by demand from the domestic and Chinese markets – eating turtle is thought to aid longevity. Visitors can see turtles in tanks and incubators, as well as in ponds in near-wild settings. Signs in English about the endangered turtles are informative. Your entry ticket also allows access to the Endangered Primate Rescue Center.

The centre successfully breeds and releases turtles from 11 different species, including six native turtles. Around 60 turtles are released back into the wild each year.