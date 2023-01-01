Down a sleepy road between rice paddies, this cave (the name means 'Cave of Dance') is not terribly impressive, but there are panoramic views from the peak above. A stone staircase beside the cave entrance zigzags through the karst (beware the goat droppings) and it’s almost 500 steps to a simple altar to Quan Am (the Goddess of Mercy). Look west for the Ngo Dong River winding through Tam Coc.

The climb is paved but steep in sections, so bring water and allow an hour return. Mua Cave is 5km from Ninh Binh and is a popular stop on Tam Coc tours.