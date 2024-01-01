Van Lan

Tam Coc

Near the entrance to Tam Coc, Van Lan is famous for its embroidery. Local artisans make napkins, tablecloths, pillowcases and T-shirts. Bargain hard.

  • Landscape with boat in Van Long natural reserve in Ninh Binh, Vietnam.

    Van Long Nature Reserve

    10.69 MILES

    Set amid glorious limestone pinnacles, this tranquil reserve comprises a reedy wetland that’s popular with birdwatchers. Among the bird species that have…

  • Empty sampan with red umbrella waiting for tourists surrounded by steep limestone cliffs. Small temple in the water middle distance. Location of filming for King Kong

    Trang An

    2.8 MILES

    Rowboats bob along the Sao Khe River through limestone caves. It's a relaxing trip, but many caves have also been enlarged to accommodate boats. Boat…

  • Woman walking in front of A-frame hut accomodation.

    Cuc Phuong National Park

    14.61 MILES

    Established in 1962, this national park is one of Vietnam’s most important protected areas. Though wildlife has suffered a precipitous decline in Vietnam…

  • Phat Diem Cathedral

    Phat Diem Cathedral

    12.54 MILES

    Built in 1892, the cathedral’s wooden interior has a vaulted ceiling supported by massive columns. Vietnamese-looking cherubs swarm above the granite…

  • Mua Cave

    Mua Cave

    0.95 MILES

    Down a sleepy road between rice paddies, this cave (the name means 'Cave of Dance') is not terribly impressive, but there are panoramic views from the…

  • Interior view of building with golden sculpture at Chua Bai Dinh Pagoda is the largest complex of Buddhist temple in country.

    Chua Bai Dinh

    6.25 MILES

    Chua Bai Dinh is a bombastic Buddhist complex, built on a vast scale, that rises up a hillside near Ninh Binh. Construction was completed in 2014, and it…

  • Endangered Primate Rescue Center

    Endangered Primate Rescue Center

    14.54 MILES

    The Endangered Primate Rescue Center is supervised by the Frankfurt Zoological Society, and is home to around 180 primates (15 species in total),…

  • Hoa Lu Temples

    Hoa Lu Temples

    5.19 MILES

    Yen Ngua Mountain provides a scenic backdrop for Hoa Lu’s two surviving temples, both spaces dominated by dark-red lacquered pillars. The first, Dinh Tien…

