Reached via a dirt track 1km before the airport on Con Son Island, Bai Dram Trau is a sublime, remote 700m half-moon crescent of soft sand, fringed by…
Con Dao Islands
Isolated from the mainland, the Con Dao islands are one of Vietnam's star attractions. Long the preserve of political prisoners and undesirables, they now turn heads thanks to their striking natural beauty. Con Son, the largest of this chain of 15 islands and islets, is ringed with lovely beaches, coral reefs and scenic bays, and remains partially covered in tropical forests. In addition to hiking, diving and exploring deserted coastal roads there are excellent wildlife-watching opportunities, such as the black giant squirrel and endemic bow-fingered gecko.
Although it seems an island paradise, Con Son was once hell on earth for the thousands of prisoners who languished in a dozen jails during French rule and the American-backed regime. Many Vietnamese visitors are former soldiers who were imprisoned on the island.
Until recently, few foreigners visited Con Dao, but with the commencement of low-cost boat connections this looks sure to change.
Explore Con Dao Islands
- BBai Dram Trau
Reached via a dirt track 1km before the airport on Con Son Island, Bai Dram Trau is a sublime, remote 700m half-moon crescent of soft sand, fringed by…
- BBay Canh
Perhaps the best all-round island to visit is Bay Canh, to the east of Con Son Island, which has lovely beaches, old-growth forest, mangroves, coral reefs…
- Tiger Cages
The notorious cells dubbed 'tiger cages' were built in 1940 by the French to incarcerate nearly 2000 political prisoners; the USA continued using them in…
- PPhu Hai Prison
The largest of the 11 jails on the island, this prison dates from 1862. Thousands of prisoners were held here, with up to 200 prisoners crammed into each…
- HHang Duong Cemetery
Some 20,000 Vietnamese prisoners died on Con Son and 1994 of their graves can be seen at the peaceful Hang Duong Cemetery, located at the northeastern…
- BBai Dat Doc
This simply beautiful cove consists of a kilometre-long crescent of pale sand, fringed by wooded hills. The beach's profile is gently shelving and there's…
- BBao Tang Con Dao Museum
This impressive museum has more than 2000 exhibits, including many rare documents, dioramas and excellent photographs, which comprehensively record the…
- VVan Son Temple
This large hilltop temple complex, 1km southwest of the town centre, enjoys fine views over Con Son town and islands offshore to an ocean-filled horizon…
- PPhu Binh Camp
On the northeastern edge of town, this prison was built in 1971 by the Americans, and had 384 chambers. The cells had corrugated-iron roofs, and were…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Con Dao Islands.
See
Bai Dram Trau
Reached via a dirt track 1km before the airport on Con Son Island, Bai Dram Trau is a sublime, remote 700m half-moon crescent of soft sand, fringed by…
See
Bay Canh
Perhaps the best all-round island to visit is Bay Canh, to the east of Con Son Island, which has lovely beaches, old-growth forest, mangroves, coral reefs…
See
Tiger Cages
The notorious cells dubbed 'tiger cages' were built in 1940 by the French to incarcerate nearly 2000 political prisoners; the USA continued using them in…
See
Phu Hai Prison
The largest of the 11 jails on the island, this prison dates from 1862. Thousands of prisoners were held here, with up to 200 prisoners crammed into each…
See
Hang Duong Cemetery
Some 20,000 Vietnamese prisoners died on Con Son and 1994 of their graves can be seen at the peaceful Hang Duong Cemetery, located at the northeastern…
See
Bai Dat Doc
This simply beautiful cove consists of a kilometre-long crescent of pale sand, fringed by wooded hills. The beach's profile is gently shelving and there's…
See
Bao Tang Con Dao Museum
This impressive museum has more than 2000 exhibits, including many rare documents, dioramas and excellent photographs, which comprehensively record the…
See
Van Son Temple
This large hilltop temple complex, 1km southwest of the town centre, enjoys fine views over Con Son town and islands offshore to an ocean-filled horizon…
See
Phu Binh Camp
On the northeastern edge of town, this prison was built in 1971 by the Americans, and had 384 chambers. The cells had corrugated-iron roofs, and were…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Con Dao Islands
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.