This simply beautiful cove consists of a kilometre-long crescent of pale sand, fringed by wooded hills. The beach's profile is gently shelving and there's no pollution, so it's ideal for swimming. It's backed by the luxury bungalows of the Six Senses hotel. Though it's not a private beach, access is quite tricky; you can scramble down at points around the edge of the hotel grounds.

Very rarely dugongs have been seen frolicking in the water off the nearby cape.