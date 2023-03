Some 20,000 Vietnamese prisoners died on Con Son and 1994 of their graves can be seen at the peaceful Hang Duong Cemetery, located at the northeastern edge of town. Sadly, only 700 of these graves bear the name of the victim interred within.

Vietnam's most famous heroine, Vo Thi Sau, was buried here. On 23 January 1952, she was the first woman executed by a firing squad in Con Son.

In the distance behind the cemetery, you'll see a huge monument symbolising three giant sticks of incense.