Revolutionary Museum

Located in the former French commandant's residence, this museum has exhibits on Vietnamese resistance against the French, communist opposition to the Republic of Vietnam and the treatment of political prisoners. You'll also find a painting of Vo Thi Sau (facing death with her head held high) and some stuffed wildlife: boas, lizards and monkeys.
