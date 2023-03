On the northeastern edge of town, this prison was built in 1971 by the Americans, and had 384 chambers. The cells had corrugated-iron roofs, and were infernally hot. The original structures remain in situ, but there's not that much left to see today. It was known as Camp 7 until 1973, when it closed following evidence of torture.

After the Paris Agreements in 1973, the name was changed to Phu Binh Camp.