Overnight Mekong Delta Tour from Ho Chi Minh City
Day 1: Ho Chi Minh City - My Tho - Ben Tre - Can Tho Start from Ho Chi Minh City and depart for My Tho. After visiting Vinh Trang Pagoda, take a boat ride along the river viewing the stilt houses and the fruit plantations along the river bank. Proceed to Tortoise island and have lunch in the local restaurant. Enjoy a boat ride under the shadow of the water coconut trees to visit a family business which epitomizes the idyllic rural lifestyle. Take a rowboat ride along the creeks. After taking a delightful walk through the fruit plantation and village, proceed to Can Tho. Have dinner (own expense) and overnight at your proposed hotel in Can Tho. Day 2: Floating Market - Ho Chi Minh City Take an early morning boat trip to visit the Cai Rang Floating Market, a wholesale market of fruit and vegetable at its busiest time of the day. Keep cruising through the small channel system and visit a rice noodle making village. Break for lunch. Return to Ho Chi Minh City.
3-Day Mekong River Tour from Ho Chi Minh City to Phnom Penh
Day 1:Begin the day with pick up at your centrally located hotel in Ho Chi Minh City and then journey towards the Mekong River. Take a walk to a nearby village, where the locals will treat us with a taste of tropical fruits and sweet honey tea. This will all be enjoyed to the tunes of local folk music. Continue your journey by a small rowing boat, floating down the river in serene surroundings, which will bring you to a Coconut Candy Workshop, to experience of the boiling candy in pots and pans. After lunch at the local restaurant, head to My Tho by boat, and afterwards towards Can Tho by bus. Upon arriving in Can Tho, you have the opportunity to go for a homestay experience. From here you will be brought by boat at the Mekong River to a riverside cottage. In the evening a family will welcome you with a delicious family dinner and local folk music nearby. Day 2:Breakfast will be included at our stay. We continue our journey on the Mekong River, with a morning visit the famous floating marked for afterwards to dock at a river bank restaurant. Here we have a chance to see barbeque which is not for the faint hearted. This is also a great location to enjoy the serene surroundings of the greenery near the Mekong River. Continuing our journey by boat, we will arrive at a noodle workshop, where we have a fantastic chance to see how the Vietnamese produce rice papers and other products alike. After a boat ride back to Can Tho, we will have lunch at a local restaurant. Please the advised that lunch is not included. Continuing our journey by bus towards Chau Doc, we will have a visit at the wild bird sanctuary at Tra Su. Here, enjoy a boat ride as local people will bring you around the small rivers and swamp areas to experience the nature and wildlife.When arriving in Chau Doc our hotel will be located near the local market, which will give you easy access to your own preferred experiences.Day 3:Breakfast will be served at the hotel before we continue our journey. After a short walk through the local market, be picked up at the river banks and brought to the nearby fish farms and floating village. Here you will get a chance to see the life at the Mekong River. Afterwards, proceed to the small minority of Cham people, who have built their village on wooden pillars to keep them dry and safe from floods. Afterwards continue by speedboat and arrive at Sisowath tourist dock in Phnom Penh from where our services end.
Cai Rang Floating Market and Biking on Ben Tre Island Full Day Tour
04:00 am: We start to go to Can Tho city, the second biggest city in South Vietnam. Take a motor boat to come Cai Rang floating market ,the most fascinating floating market where we can see all trading activities in Mekong river.Enjoy breakfast in the local floating restaurant and enter some boats to enjoy some seasonal fruits. Walk around a colorful fruit garden and enjoy more fresh fruits and visit a rice noodle workshop.Visit a local market in Can Tho city. We start to go Ben Tre, is known as a biggest coconut- town in Vietnam. Around 2 hour driving in the local road way, you will see the very beautiful scenery with rice fields, vegetables plantations and the life of some farmers who work on the farms. Take a long boat trip along Ham Luong River - to enjoy the fresh air, natural environment and especially to see about the life of fishing man when they are working on their small boats. Enjoy lunch in a small local riverside restaurant. Trying a very special fish in Mekong Delta: "Elephant Ear Fish" with fresh rice noodle. Enjoy the beautiful riverside scenery when taking a sampan in small canal. Take a BIKING TRIP ( over 15 KM) around beautiful Island with coconut plantations and some small cannels along the roads. Visit a local house to learn how to climb up coconut trees, enjoy green tea & coconut juice. Have a look about little pottery collection of local people. Take a short rest on hammocks... Head back to Ho Chi Minh City.
Best mekong delta bike tour
Mekong Delta Cycling tour with boat cruise and homestay 2 days Day1: Sai Gon to Cai Be, Vinh Long and to Can Tho (Lunch)8.00 am our shuttle will take you out of town on an approx. 2hrs drive to Cai Lay where you collect your bicycles and enjoy a leisurely, two-hour bicycle ride on peaceful country lanes and quiet roads that pass through local villages and along canals. This offers you several stops on the route, seeing seasonal fruits at the tropical plantations such as rambutan, durian, longan, jackfruit, etc…We board our boat for a cruise over the mighty Mekong river (~ 1.5km wide), past waterfront villages and the Cai Be floating market, pausing for lunch of local specialties on Binh Hoa Phuoc island. After lunch, we start a short cycling on small paths under the green canopy alongside water, mostly shared with just pedestrians, other local cyclists and scooters, to explore the orchards and daily life of farmers.We start again in CaiNgang village - a two hours riding on immense rice fields, through numerous rural riverside villages, visiting Khmer Pagoda en route. Last climb up to CanTho suspension bridge over the mighty Mekong river (Tonle Bassac), see panorama sunset view of the mekong. O/n at homestay place (or a hotel in Can Tho city).Day 2: Can Tho to Sai Gon. (Breakfast, lunch)Start our mekong delta cycling tour again by boat. After breakfast, we embark on a morning boat trip to explore the bustling Cai Rang’s floating market, where hundreds of local people trade on the river, before heading up a quiet canal for more cruising along winding waterways ( see this countryside cruise here http://youtu.be/EtIYTK619cs). We then pedal for two hours along back country roads along the river bank, taking in the breathtaking Mekong Delta scenery, and greeting locals (many of whom will also be on bicycle). The scenery is peaceful and dotted with bananas trees and fruit orchards and you can also visit other local markets along the way to watch how the local merchandisers do business.We also have a chance to visit the ancient Binh Thuy house amidst the scenery of the tranquil village. Built in 1870 and has long been renowned for its ancient beauty along with its unique architecture -French style but still remained traditional Southern Vietnamese style, this ancient house is one of the most appealing sites in Can Tho.On your way back to Saigon. It’s a chance to stop and walk to the rice field, find out more about rice industry.
3-Day Mekong Delta Cycling Tour with Homestay Experience from Ho Chi Minh City
Day 1: Saigon - Vinh LongAt 8 am, you will be picked you up from your hotel in Saigon and head to My Tho village for your first boat trip. Take part in some late morning drifting down the bustling branches of the Mekong Delta and into the tranquil canals. The first stop will be one of the area's many islands. Visit a traditional Mekong Delta house and kitchen; indulge in some seasonal fruit along with some local tea and fresh honey; visit a local rice wine distillery for wine tasting; then paddle one of the small sampans along the smaller waterways. You will have a break for lunch after this jam packed morning, then a short rest, followed by a leisurely afternoon bicycle ride (2 hrs) on small dirt roads and walking bridges. Reach a local ferry crossing and then onto to Cai Be where we board a touring boat to the floating market and cruise over the mighty Mekong River. Our day ends at Binh Hoa Phuoc & An Binh Island where you can take in a great sunset view from the shores of the Mekong. Dinner and overnight at a homestay on island.Inclusion: Transfer, guide, bicycle, entrance fee, local boat, seasonal fruits, lunch, dinner and homestayDay 2: Vinh Long - Can ThoWake up early (around 8 am) and have breakfast, then its back on the bikes for a 1/2 hour pedal to the ferry crossing for Vinh Long. Then its time to cover some distance, by bike, to Can Tho. Depending on the groups cycling ability, a tailored special route will be planned for this day possibly passing villages with brick kilns where terracotta and pottery are made, or riding past rice fields, or cycling through numerous rural riverside villages. You will break for our lunch at a local street-side stall then the bus picks us up to Can Tho city. Late afternoon you have free time for a scenic promenade along the city quay or more cycling along the Can Tho riverbank (time permitting). Overnight in Can Tho at a hotel.Inclusion: Transfer, guide, bicycle, entrance fee, all meals, local boat and hotel.Day 3 : Can Tho - SaigonMorning boat trip to the interesting and chaotic Cai Rang Floating Market, then up a quiet canal for more cruising. Back on the bikes (~ 2 hrs) to enjoy the beautiful Mekong Delta scenery meeting the locals (many on bicycle too). After lunch, we head back to Saigon. Tour ends at your hotel around 5:30 pm.Inclusion: Transfer, guide, entrance fee, breakfast, lunch and local boat.
3-Day Private Guided Mekong Delta Tour from Ho Chi Minh City
DAY 1: Following pickup, you'll head to the Mekong Delta. Upon arrival, you'll board a motor-boat and cruise along a vast network of canals and channels to enjoy stunning views of the Mekong River. Your visit will include observing a floating fish farm, where villagers cultivate freshwater fish and shrimp, and taking part in traditional workshops. You'll witness a step-by-step process on how to make coconut candy and how to farm honey. Lunch will be served at a riverside restaurant. Then, you'll head to Can Tho for an overnight stay. Upon arrival at Can Tho, you'll check into your rustic homestay. You can then rest and enjoy a peaceful time within the authentic village. You'll get the chance to challenge yourself by cooking a traditional southern dish guided by your friendly host. Then, you'll savor your wonderful dinner. DAY 2: Following breakfast, you'll take a motor-boat ride along the river to Cai Rang floating market, the largest of market of its kind, where colorful boats carrying fresh fruits and vegetables gather for daily exchanges.Then you'll walk along a quiet country road to take in the magnificent scenery and get close to the residents as they go about their daily routines. You'll also visit a flea market, a noodle factory, and gardens of tropical fruits. In the afternoon, you'll head to Chau Doc. You'll enjoy lunch on the way and spend the night in Chau Doc. DAY 3: In the morning, you will climb up Sam mountain to visit Ba Chua Xu Pagoda and enjoy fantastic views of Cambodia. Afterward, you'll drive to Tra Su Cajuput Forest, and enjoy a boat ride into an area with wonderful diverse wildlife. You'll enjoy lunch on your way back to Ho Chi Minh City, before the conclusion of your tour.