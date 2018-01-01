Welcome to Lang Co Beach
Da Nang and Hue Full-Day Tour from Da Nang
At the start of your tour, your driver and a local guide will pick you up and transfer you to the Marble Mountains in Da Nang to explore the caves and pagoda. Afterwards, make a short visit to a local stone crafts village nearby. Jump on board the vehicle and head towards Hue, going over Hai Van pass and stop for a picture on the peak overlooking Lang Co Beach and Da Nang city.Observe the beautiful views on the way with trains, rice paddy fields, water buffalo and other livestock. Stop at the Cau Hai Lagoon by the road for taking pictures of fishermen and farmers. At around noon, arrive at Hue City and have lunch in a garden restaurant. Gaze over the Perfume River and afterwards visit the most attractive sites of the old capital such as the Khai Dinh and Tu Duc Tombs, Thien Mu Pagoda and the Imperial Citadel. Prior to your return to your hotel in Da Nang, stop by an oyster farm on the way or grab a bamboo souvenir per your request.
Hoi An to Hue and Versa by Private Car Transfer with English Speaking Driver
We suggest start at 10:00am at your hotel in Hoi An for your trip and don't forget to bring swimming clothes and towels for swimming at Elephant Springs if you are interested in it. Surcharge is 10usd per car - pay to our driver. This option is available in Summer Time, from April to September. Our first stop, after 30-minutes driving by private car, is at Marble Mountains. You will then see great views from Marble Mountains where we hike up to Linh Ung Pagoda to learn about Vietnam Buddhism and enjoy the view of Danang city and Danang Beach. Have a look at the handicraft stone village before transfer to Cham Museum. Learning about Champa Kingdon culture, we then take a short stop for photos at Danang Beach. We transfer to Hai Van Pass (Cloudy Pass) to take more photos. You may order a traditional Vietnamese coffee or fresh coconut with your cost from the local shop, then we continue driving to Elephant Springs for your relaxation with surcharge 10usd per car - pay cash to your driver. Stop at Lang Co beach for lunch or you could have lunch at the floating restaurant at Lap An Lagoon. Your last stop is at Cau Hai lagoon for more photos before transferring to your hotel in Hue city. The trip includes a private car with basic English speaking driver. Entrances to any sites and lunch are not included. Please also note that our drivers can not speak English as well as an English speaking tour guide. Perfect English tour guide is available with surcharge 35usd pay cash to our driver if you require.
Hue, My Son, Hoi An: Central Vietnam 4-Day Tour from Da Nang
Day 1Your tour begins with pickup from your Da Nang hotel or airport and an around 45-minute drive to Hoi An. On the way, stop to explore the Marble Mountains, stroll along China Beach, and visit the Cham Museum in Danang city.On arrival, spend time discovering Hoi An's UNESCO-listed Old Town, with its wooden houses, historic chapels, and many traditional silk shops. Overnight in Hoi An on your own arrangementDay 2 Drive to My Son, the Imperial City of the Champa empire, where the star attraction is the UNESCO-listed My Son Sanctuary, a large complex of religious ruins comprising more than 70 architectural remains. On the way back to Hoi An, stop to visit the Sa Huynh Champa Museum in Tra Kieu. After lunch at a local restaurant, enjoy a walking tour of Hoi An, visiting landmarks such as the Chinese Assembly Halls, the Japanese Covered Bridge, and Tan Ky House. Following the tour, there is free time to browse the shops independently or head down to the beach. Overnight in Hoi An on your own arrangement Day 3Head north to Hue, driving over the dramatic Hai Van pass and stopping to take in the stunning views over Lang Co beach and Danang city. Stop at Lang Co beach and enjoy lunch at a local restaurant, before continuing in Hue.On arrival in Hue, the first stop is the Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located on the North bank of Perfume River. It is a huge complex covering an area of 520ha and comprising three circles of ramparts: the Hue Capital Citadel, Royal Citadel and Forbidden Citadel. It was said to be protected by the two sand islets: Hen islet and Da Vien islet on the Perfume River, as "dragon on the left, tiger on the right". After lunch at a local restaurant, cross the famous Truong Tien Bridge and spend the afternoon browsing the stalls at the atmospheric Dong Ba Market.Overnight in Hue on your own arrangementDay 4 Set sail on a romantic boat cruise along the scenic Perfume River, hopping off to visit the beautiful Thien Mu pagoda and Ming Mang Emperor's Royal Tomb.Your tour ends with a transfer to Phu Bai airport.
Private Day Trip to Hue Departure from Hoi An or Da Nang
7:30am: Your English-speaking guide and driver will pick you up at your hotel and you will start your journey to Hue. First you will travel along the coast road and drive through the busy city of Da Nang before traveling to the top of Hai Pass. After stopping to take some photos, your driver will take you down the winding road toward Lang Co Beach, before arriving to Hue. 11:00am: You will arrive in Hue and visit the Imperial Citadel and enjoy a set-menu lunch. After lunch, cruise on the Perfume River to visit several of the larger pagodas and tombs located along the river including the Thien Mu pagoda. Built on a hillock overlooking the Perfume River, it is an icon of Vietnam and the symbol of Hue. You will also visit Tu Duc tomb or Khai Dinh tomp. 4:30pm: You will return to Hue and start your drive back through the road tunnel under Hai Van Pass. 6:30pm - 7:30pm: You will return to your hotel in Hoi An or Da Nang
Custom One-Way Transfer from Hue to Hoi An
We suggest starting at around 10am at your hotel in Hue (or Hoian) for your trip and you will visit these famous places on the way:Lang Co beach – a famous beach in the Thua Thien-Hue Province, this is a popular stop for tourists on the Hue-Danang route. Strategically situated inside the zone of three world heritage conservation centers of Hue ancient citadel, Hoi An town, and My Son holy land.Hai Van Pass– the highest pass and one of the most scenic hillside roads in Vietnam, located along the Hai Van mountainside, between Thua Thien-Hue and Da Nang city.Museum of Cham Sculpture– the creativeness which base on Champa ancient art.My Khe beach– one of the most ideal beach of Da Nang City, international tourists came here for convalescence and relaxation.Non Nuoc Stone Carving Village– located at the foot of Marble Mountains. The products of village help beautify the Marble Mountains landscape.Marble Mountain (Ngu Hanh Son) – a fairy land with a dreamlike scenery, pagodas, grottoes in Da Nang.Please ask your driver about visiting any of the above sites. After your visit to the attractions, you will be transferred to your hotel in Hoi An (or Hue).
Full-Day Bach Ma National Park Trekking from Da Nang
You will be picked up at your hotel before heading to Bach Ma National Park which has a diversity of flora and fauna as well as naturally beautiful landscapes to explore. In just one day in Bach Ma you can trek and discover the highlights of this mountain. Another interesting sight is the old villas that remain in the jungle despite being damaged in the American War and reclaimed by nature.We will travel by car to the summit of Bach Ma, this is a great place for panoramic views of natural wonders including Cau Hai Lagoon and Chan May Port. Start hiking along to the path through the forest to the summit trail, which takes you a few kilometers past the Bach Ma Morin at the terminus of the park road. The trail continues to a pavilion with 360-degree views of the surrounding area, usually mist shrouded and above the clouds. Back to Do Quyen Waterfall for trekking along a path through dense jungle (1,5 kilometers). If they’re lucky, trekkers can see birds at close range along the foot trails where we will enjoy a picnic lunch. After an exciting day in Bach Ma, we will depart for Lang Co Beach. With its gradually sloping, white sand beach, an average depth of less than 1 meter and the average temperature in the bathing season of 25°C, Lang Co is an ideal beach for tourists. Enjoy seafood on Lang Co Beach, return to your hotel.