Hue, My Son, Hoi An: Central Vietnam 4-Day Tour from Da Nang

Day 1Your tour begins with pickup from your Da Nang hotel or airport and an around 45-minute drive to Hoi An. On the way, stop to explore the Marble Mountains, stroll along China Beach, and visit the Cham Museum in Danang city.On arrival, spend time discovering Hoi An's UNESCO-listed Old Town, with its wooden houses, historic chapels, and many traditional silk shops. Overnight in Hoi An on your own arrangementDay 2 Drive to My Son, the Imperial City of the Champa empire, where the star attraction is the UNESCO-listed My Son Sanctuary, a large complex of religious ruins comprising more than 70 architectural remains. On the way back to Hoi An, stop to visit the Sa Huynh Champa Museum in Tra Kieu. After lunch at a local restaurant, enjoy a walking tour of Hoi An, visiting landmarks such as the Chinese Assembly Halls, the Japanese Covered Bridge, and Tan Ky House. Following the tour, there is free time to browse the shops independently or head down to the beach. Overnight in Hoi An on your own arrangement Day 3Head north to Hue, driving over the dramatic Hai Van pass and stopping to take in the stunning views over Lang Co beach and Danang city. Stop at Lang Co beach and enjoy lunch at a local restaurant, before continuing in Hue.On arrival in Hue, the first stop is the Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located on the North bank of Perfume River. It is a huge complex covering an area of 520ha and comprising three circles of ramparts: the Hue Capital Citadel, Royal Citadel and Forbidden Citadel. It was said to be protected by the two sand islets: Hen islet and Da Vien islet on the Perfume River, as "dragon on the left, tiger on the right". After lunch at a local restaurant, cross the famous Truong Tien Bridge and spend the afternoon browsing the stalls at the atmospheric Dong Ba Market.Overnight in Hue on your own arrangementDay 4 Set sail on a romantic boat cruise along the scenic Perfume River, hopping off to visit the beautiful Thien Mu pagoda and Ming Mang Emperor's Royal Tomb.Your tour ends with a transfer to Phu Bai airport.