You only need to spend a few moments in Vietnam to realize that the country is on an upward trajectory. The words "Made in Vietnam" are becoming ubiquitous on electronics and clothing worldwide as the nation flexes its manufacturing muscle, funding a local tech revolution.

Along historic boulevards in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), you’ll see fruit sellers accepting payments by phone, commuters hailing rides on rideshare apps and hungry workers summoning steaming bowls of pho soup via GrabFood.

Whether you plan to bask on Phu Quoc’s beaches, hang out in historic Hanoi or Hoi An, or head for the hills in the rugged mountain ranges of the northwest, a smartphone is the one essential piece of kit to pack.

However, there are a few things you need to know to ensure you stay smoothly connected as you travel from Cham temple to bustling market to bia hoi (fresh beer) stand to hidden cave to jungle hiking trail. Here’s what you need to know about using your cell phone, finding an eSIM, accessing wi-fi and finding the right service provider for your trip to Vietnam.

Will my phone work in Vietnam?

You’ll want a working cell phone in Vietnam to check maps, confirm bookings and coordinate with tour operators and public transport providers, as well as sending and receiving emails, texts and social media messages. The good news is that most foreign phones will work in Vietnam.

The usual caveats apply – if you plan to use your home phone, it needs to be unlocked so it will work with local networks. If your mobile is locked into your home network, you’ll either have to use international roaming, which can be ruinously expensive, or buy a second phone to use with a local SIM. Fortunately, Chinese- and Vietnamese-made Android-based smartphones are cheaply available in Vietnam.

There is excellent 3G and 4G coverage in Vietnam except in the mountains and national parks. Lu Nhat Thuyen/Shutterstock

What mobile networks are available in Vietnam?

Almost all of Vietnam’s population has access to 3G or 4G coverage, and mobile operator Viettel launched Vietnam’s first 5G network in October 2024. However, this doesn’t mean 100% of the country has a phone signal – head into the mountains or Vietnam’s national parks and the signal bars can quickly drop to zero.

Looking at the country as a whole, Vietnam ranks 43rd in the world for mobile speeds according to Speedtest – that’s faster than Hong Kong, Thailand and the UK, but not as fast as the United States and much of Europe. The three largest networks are state-owned Viettel, and smaller operators Mobifone and Vinafone. Some are better than others for specific parts of the country; Viettel has the best nationwide coverage.

Whichever network you pick, it’s important to think about how many gigabytes of data you will need per day. If you rely heavily on Google Maps to get around and spend a lot of time on social media or streaming services, look for a package that includes 5GB or more of data per day. If you’re a more casual user, you’ll save money if you opt for a 1GB or 2GB package.

How can I get a local SIM card?

Vietnam’s main operators have representatives selling SIM packages in the arrival lounges at Vietnam’s international airports in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang and Phu Quoc, but you can also purchase a SIM at downtown phone company offices.

Viettel, the biggest network, has a number of tourist-oriented packages – the SD70 deal comes with 1GB of data per day for 30 days, priced at 70,000d (US$2.76), while the SD135 package comes with 5GB of data per day for 30 days, priced at 135,000d (US$5.32). Mobifone and Vinafone offer similar packages with varying data allowances.

When buying a local SIM card, you’ll need to show your passport for identification. Try going online or sending an SMS to make sure the service is working properly, and write down your phone number – or enter it into your phone address book – before leaving the store. If you forget, you can usually find it on the packaging for your new SIM.

Is eSIM available in Vietnam and how does it work here?

Viettel and other operators – including various international companies – offer eSIM packages, but we recommend Saily as our eSIM partner. Use code LP5 to receive 5% off your Saily mobile data plan.

An eSIM works with most modern smartphones and tablets and can be downloaded and installed via an app within minutes, without the hassle of visiting a physical store. You’ll get to keep your own phone number from home too, which makes it easier to stay in touch with friends and family.

Saily’s Vietnam packages start from US$3.99 for 7 days, with a 1GB daily allowance. If you’re a heavy data user, consider their premium package with 20GB of data per day for 30 days, costing US$27.99.

Data speeds in Vietnam outstrip other countries like Hong Kong, Thailand and the UK. Shutterstock

Where can I find reliable wi-fi in Vietnam?

Free wi-fi isn’t hard to find in Vietnam. Almost all hotels and guesthouses offer free wi-fi for guests, and you can also get online for free in thousands of cafes, restaurants and shopping malls, and in many train and bus stations and airports.

Wi-fi passwords are usually prominently displayed in cafes, restaurants and hotels. Note that wi-fi in some cheaper hotels and guesthouses may be limited to the lobby.

Be cautious when using free wi-fi

Always be cautious about sending sensitive information over an unsecured free wi-fi connection – it’s safer to use phone data and your mobile banking app for financial transactions. Some travelers sign up for a VPN service for peace of mind.

Also be careful when using your phone in the street, or when using phones, tablets or laptops in pavement cafes and public spaces – snatch-and-run thefts are common in Vietnam.

How fast and reliable is the internet?

Average internet speeds for Vietnam are pretty good by global standards, with download speeds of around 153 Mbps and upload speeds of around 128 Mbps. However, speeds vary and connections can be hit-or-miss in rural areas, national parks and more remote parts of the highlands.

If you have a local SIM or Vietnam-compatible eSIM, your cell phone may provide a faster way to get online than the hotel wi-fi. It's a good idea to bring a data cable, so you can back up your phone photos to your laptop manually, rather than relying on always being able to back up to the cloud.

Be aware that some foreign websites including international news media are restricted in Vietnam. Shutterstock

Are there any internet restrictions or censorship laws?

Vietnam’s Communist government monitors internet use by the population, though not quite as vigorously as neighboring China. Don’t expect to have privacy online – the authorities have the power to review online communications and track the sites that people visit, including via public wi-fi services.

Internet censorship is common, and the government pressures search engines and other platforms to remove content regarded as inappropriate. International news services such as the BBC and CNN are typically blocked, and there are sometimes restrictions on social media services. Other sites likely to be blocked include human rights and environmental organizations and political websites that are critical of the Vietnamese government.

Many visitors use a VPN to avoid restrictions in Vietnam, and the use of these private networks is legal. However, you should still be cautious about browsing political sites, as people have been deported from Vietnam after getting involved with local protest groups.

Can I stay connected at major tourist sites?

As a rule, you won’t find free wi-fi at tourist attractions such as museums, ancient ruins and historic sites, but there’ll often be a cafe or restaurant nearby where you can get online, or you can try connecting via your cell phone.

Don’t rely on being able to get online with either wi-fi or your mobile in national parks or along highland trekking routes. Guesthouses in these regions may provide some form of wi-fi connection, though it may not be fast enough for much more than checking emails and basic browsing.

Many cafes and restaurants in Vietnam offer free wi-fi with passwords prominently displayed. Quang nguyen vinh/Shutterstock

Will I encounter language barriers when getting connected?

Major providers who offer services for foreign tourists usually have English-language websites (even if the homepage is in Vietnamese) and staff at airport kiosks usually speak English. For example, Viettel has an English-language sign-up portal for tourists.

How much does it cost to stay connected in Vietnam?

If you have a wi-fi enabled device and only use free wi-fi services, it doesn’t have to cost you anything! However, most people prefer the reassurance of being able to turn to a cell phone connection.

Prices for SIM and eSIM packages depend on the level of service. Budget local prepaid SIMs can cost as little as 70,000d (US$2.76) per month, while international eSIM options from operators such as Saily start from US$3.99 per week.

What local tech customs or etiquette should I be aware of?

Aside from the standard advice about keeping your device safe in public, Vietnam is fairly relaxed about people making phone calls in public. In fact, locals are even relaxed about chatting to friends while driving a motorcycle one-handed, and listening to streaming content at full volume on buses and trains.

With the general noise levels, you may prefer to make calls from the quiet of your hotel room. The most common greeting used by Vietnamese when answering the phone is a lô (pronounced ah-low) – a legacy of the French colonial period.

Vietnam uses a power supply of 220V at 50Hz, so you may need a voltage converter for North American devices. Vietnamese wall sockets take a mixture of plug types, with Types A and C being the most common, though you’ll also see Types B, E and F. Bring a universal power adaptor and you’ll be covered for all eventualities.

How do I contact emergency services if needed?

Vietnam has five main emergency numbers – 115 (for an ambulance), 114 (for fire), 113 (for the police), 112 (for national search and rescue) and 111 (for child protection). All are staffed by Vietnamese speakers, so you may need help from a local to summon assistance.

Before you travel, download the Google Maps data for Vietnam, so you can find your way even without a signal. Other useful apps to download to your phone include Grab (for rideshares), Zalo (the local alternative to WhatsApp), BusMap (for local bus transport info), Booking.com or Agoda (for hotel bookings), Foody (for eating tips and food deliveries) and Google Translate.

This article was produced by Lonely Planet as part of our partnership with Saily. Lonely Planet's advice and opinions are solely our own.