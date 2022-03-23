Ho Chi Minh City Region

Entrance to Chantaransey Pagoda

Beyond the urban buzz and excitement of Ho Chi Minh City, the attractions of the surrounding region include fascinating cultural and historical sights such as the Cu Chi tunnels and the Cao Dai Holy See temple at Tay Ninh. Also worth exploring is the Unesco-accredited area around Can Gio, especially the extensive mangrove forests that were an integral part of the Viet Cong resistance effort during the American War.

  • Jade Emperor Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam is one of the major tourists sights. 1517614391

    Jade Emperor Pagoda

    Ho Chi Minh City

    Built in 1909 in honour of the supreme Taoist god (the Jade Emperor or King of Heaven, Ngoc Hoang), this is one of the most atmospheric temples in Ho Chi…

  • Fighter planes outside War Remnants Museum.

    War Remnants Museum

    Ho Chi Minh City

    To understand the US invasion of Vietnam, and contextualize its devastating impact on the country's civilians, this remarkable and deeply moving museum is…

  • Saigon Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica on blue sky background in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. architecture, asia, asian, brick, building, cathedral, catholic, catholicism, chi, christ, christianity, church, city, colonial, culture, dame, famous, french, historical, history, ho, holy, indochina, landmark, mary, minh, monument, notre, praying, religion, religious, saigon, spirituality, symbol, tower, travel, urban, vietnam, vietnamese, virgin, worship

    Notre Dame Cathedral

    Ho Chi Minh City

    Built between 1877 and 1883, Notre Dame Cathedral enlivens the heart of Ho Chi Minh City's government quarter, facing Ð Dong Khoi. A red-brick, neo…

  • July 8, 2015: Reunification Palace (Ngo Viet Thu) was the home and workplace of the President of South Vietnam during the Vietnam War. 302965892 archaeological, architecture, asia, asian, attraction, building, capital, city, collection, colonial, country, culture, display, exhibit, exhibition, famous, grass, hanoi, historical, history, home, independence, landmark, major, museum, national, norodom, nutrition, office, palace, period, place, president, reunification, room, s, saigon, sightseeing, south, tourism, tourist, travel, tree, vietnam, vietnamese, war, workplace

    Reunification Palace

    Ho Chi Minh City

    Surrounded by royal palm trees, the dissonant 1960s architecture of this landmark government building and the eerie ambience of its deserted halls make it…

  • Giac Lam Pagoda, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

    Giac Lam Pagoda

    Ho Chi Minh City

    Believed to be the oldest temple in HCMC (1744), Giac Lam is a fantastically atmospheric place set in peaceful, garden-like grounds. The Chinese…

  • Ho Chi Minh City Museum or Bao Tang Thanh Pho is a historical site and museum in Ho Chi Minh City or Saigon in Vietnam 1138819423 chi, ho, minh, thanh

    HCMC Museum

    Ho Chi Minh City

    A grand neoclassical structure built in 1885 and once known as Gia Long Palace (and later the Revolutionary Museum), HCMC’s city museum is a singularly…

  • Phuoc An Hoi Quan Pagoda

    Phuoc An Hoi Quan Pagoda

    Ho Chi Minh City

    Delightfully fronted by greenery and opening to an interior blaze of red, gold, green and yellow, this is one of the most beautifully ornamented temples…

  • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - April 15, 2019: the exterior of the central entrance and the tower of Cho Binh Tay market in Cho Lon (Cholon), a Chinatown. 1148759159

    Binh Tay Market

    Ho Chi Minh City

    Cholon’s main market has a great clock tower and a central courtyard with gardens. Much of the business here is wholesale but it’s popular with tour…

A Vietnamese woman in a conical hat sells fresh green coconuts on the street of Ho Chi Minh city in Vietnam,

Art

Made in Vietnam: souvenirs from Ho Chi Minh City that you’ll actually use

Jan 29, 2019 • 5 min read

