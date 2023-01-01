Binh Tay Market

Cholon’s main market has a great clock tower and a central courtyard with gardens. Much of the business here is wholesale but it’s popular with tour groups. The market was originally built by the French in the 1880s; Guangdong-born philanthropist Quach Dam paid for its rebuilding and was commemorated by a statue that is now in the Fine Arts Museum. Very little English is spoken but expect a friendly welcome if you take breakfast or coffee with the market's street-food vendors.