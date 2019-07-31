South-Central Vietnam

Overview

Highlights of this area include the vibrant city of Danang, the former imperial capital of Hue, and the very popular but undeniably stunning historic port town of Hoi An. The best beach scenes are at An Bang near Hoi An and Lang Co near Danang, and for nature fans there is good hiking and birdwatching in Bach Ma National Park. Ancient Cham history is fascinating at My Son, and the compelling Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) showcases the poignant and tragic stories of the American War.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • hue, vietnam. 12th june, 2023: views of thien mu pagoda in hue city, vietnam 1628651545 dong khan tomb, historical, citadel, huong

    Thien Mu Pagoda

    Hue

    Built on a small hill overlooking the Song Huong (Perfume River), 4km southwest of the Citadel, this seven-storey pagoda is an icon of Vietnam and as…

  • Dragon bridge in Da Nang, Vietnam.

    Dragon Bridge

    Danang

    This wonderfully wacky bridge takes the form of a ginormous, colour-changing dragon, weaving its way across the Han River. If that wasn't attention…

  • Tan Ky House in Hoi An.

    Tan Ky House

    Hoi An

    Built two centuries ago by an ethnically Vietnamese family, this gem of a house has been lovingly preserved through seven generations. Look out for signs…

  • Japanese covered bridge

    Japanese Covered Bridge

    Hoi An

    Emblematic of Hoi An, this beautiful bridge was first constructed in the 1590s by the Japanese community to link it with the Chinese quarters. Over the…

  • Hue, Vietnam - March 16, 2021: Hue, Vietnam - March 16, 2021: Facade View Of Tomb Of Emperor Khai Dinh. Tomb Of Emperor Khai Dinh Is A Part Of The Complex Of Hue Monuments. 1444450041 king

    Tomb of Khai Dinh

    Hue

    This hillside monument is a synthesis of Vietnamese and European elements. Most of the tomb’s grandiose exterior is covered in darkened, weathered…

  • To Mieu Temple complex, Hue, Vietnam.

    To Mieu Temple Complex

    Hue

    Taking up the southwest corner of the Imperial Enclosure, this highly impressive walled complex has been beautifully restored. The imposing three-tiered…

  • Entrance to Vinh Moc Tunnels, Quang Tri, Vietnam.

    Vinh Moc Tunnels

    Demilitarised Zone

    A highly impressive complex of tunnels, Vinh Moc is the remains of a coastal North Vietnamese village that literally went underground in response to…

Articles

Latest stories from South-Central Vietnam

A few small wooden boats on the Thu Bon river with the sun setting over palm trees. There are big, colourful boats docked along the banks and restaurants beyond them.

Beaches

How to spend a perfect weekend in Hoi An

Jul 22, 2019 • 5 min read

