The bridge 17 latitude of the division of Vietnam

Most of the bases and bunkers have long vanished, but this 5km strip of land on either side of the Ben Hai River is still known by its American War moniker: the DMZ. From 1954 to 1975 it acted as a buffer between the North and the South. Ironically, the DMZ became one of the most militarised areas in the world, forming what Time magazine called ‘a running sore’.

  • Entrance to Vinh Moc Tunnels, Quang Tri, Vietnam.

    Vinh Moc Tunnels

    Demilitarised Zone

    A highly impressive complex of tunnels, Vinh Moc is the remains of a coastal North Vietnamese village that literally went underground in response to…

  • Khe Sanh Combat Base

    Khe Sanh Combat Base

    Demilitarised Zone

    The site of the most famous siege of the American War, the USA’s Khe Sanh Combat Base was never overrun, but it saw the bloodiest battle of the war. About…

  • Quang Tri Citadel

    Quang Tri Citadel

    Demilitarised Zone

    Quang Tri once boasted an important citadel, but little of its old glory remains. In the Easter Offensive of 1972, North Vietnamese forces laid siege to…

  • Hamburger Hill

    Hamburger Hill

    Demilitarised Zone

    Hamburger Hill was the site of a tumultuous battle in May 1969 between US forces and the North Vietnamese Army (NVA) over a 900m-high mountain – resulting…

  • Truong Son National Cemetery

    Truong Son National Cemetery

    Demilitarised Zone

    A deeply evocative memorial to the legions of North Vietnamese soldiers who died along the Ho Chi Minh Trail, this cemetery is a sobering sight. More than…

  • Ben Hai River

    Ben Hai River

    Demilitarised Zone

    Once the border between North and South Vietnam, Ben Hai River’s southern bank now has a grandiose reunification monument, its stylised palm leaves oddly…

  • Con Thien Firebase

    Con Thien Firebase

    Demilitarised Zone

    Only one bunker remains of the US Marine Corps base that used to cover the three small hills here. In September 1967 Con Thien was besieged by the NVA,…

  • Camp Carroll

    Camp Carroll

    Demilitarised Zone

    Camp Carroll's colossal cannons used to shell targets as far away as Khe Sanh. All that remains now is a Vietnamese memorial. The turn-off to Camp Carroll…

