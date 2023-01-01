Truong Son National Cemetery

A deeply evocative memorial to the legions of North Vietnamese soldiers who died along the Ho Chi Minh Trail, this cemetery is a sobering sight. More than 10,000 graves dot these hillsides, each marked by a simple white tombstone headed by the inscription liet si (martyr). Many graves lie empty, simply bearing names, representing a fraction of Vietnam’s 300,000 soldiers missing in action. It’s 27km northwest of Dong Ha; the turn-off from Hwy 1 is close to Doc Mieu.