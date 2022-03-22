Shop
A breathtaking cluster of granite islands, set in aquamarine seas around 15km directly offshore from Hoi An, the Cham Islands make a wonderful excursion. The islands were once closed to visitors and under close military supervision, but now day trips, diving or snorkelling the reefs, and even overnight stays, are possible.
Cham Islands
Bai Lang's only real sight is this modest temple dedicated to the whales (and whale sharks) once abundant around the Chams. Locals worshipped whales as…
A concrete path heads southwest from Bai Lang for 2km past coves to a fine, sheltered beach, where there’s great swimming, powdery sand, and hammocks and…
