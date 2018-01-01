Welcome to Ha Giang Province
Travel permits (US$10) are required to travel on the road north from Tam Son to Dong Van and Meo Vac, but these are simply paid directly with whichever hotel you choose to overnight in along the way.
Top experiences in Ha Giang Province
Ha Giang Province activities
Half-Day Sapa Trek Including Lunch
After hotel pickup, your trip will start at around 8:30am toward Suoi Ho, where you will start walking on a dirt trail through a Black Hmong village, you have opportunity to enjoy spectacular view over the rice paddy terraces and cornfields. You will take a stop for lunch at a nice spot or in a cozy local family.After lunch, you will have a stroll and discover the local daily life as Red Dao and Black Hmong minorities, two largest ethnic groups in Sapa. You will enjoy their welcome green tea and having fun with the local people, then your guide will tell you much information about their traditions and their culture.Your mountain trek will wrap up by going downhill Xa Xeng where the car is waiting for you to return Sapa.
Colorful Local Markets of Sapa Tour
The markets in the Northern Vietnam are always the colorful meeting places for the hill tribes, spotlight for any Sapa/Bac Ha Tours and of course, your unique Vietnam Tours experience. Minority people come down from the mountains to sell their products, or just for catching up on the latest news, gossip, and enjoying a drink or two. In the morning, drive to visit one of the areas weekly markets before returning to your hotel in Sapa. Market days:Coc Ly Market - TuesdaysCao Son Market - WednesdaysLung Khau Nhin Market - ThursdaysCan Cau or Pha Long Market - SaturdaysBac Ha Market or Muong Hum Market or Muong Khuong Market - Sundays
Hanoi city - Sapa town by train - Hanoi
Day 01: A hotel room in Hanoi boutique hotel then free and easy to relax and walk around Hanoi Old Quarter by yourself until 20h30 to be picked up by our staff & car straight to to railway station to catch a night train at 21h40 to Sapa (Soft sleeper with A/C).Day 02: Lao Cai - Sapa - Cat Cat - Sin Chai (B,L,D)Upon arrival in Lao Cai Station then bus-transfer to Sapa town. Relaxing & have breakfast in the hotel then start trekking to Cat Cat and Sin Chai villages of Black H'Mong tribe. Enjoy the waterfalls in Cat Cat and beautiful scenery along the way. Have Lunch before trekking to enjoy nice sightseeing along way back to hotel for a hot shower and enjoy the night in the Sapa town. (3* double/twin hotel room)Day 03: Lao Chai - Ta Van- Sapa – Hanoi (B,L,D)After breakfast and get ready for the trip, trek down to Lao Chai village to visit the Tay and Dzay tribes then keep going along the bottom of the Sapa valley to get to Ta Van village, which is supposed to be one of the most beautiful area. Have a picnic lunch on the way. Get back to Sapa by motorbike/jeep. Transfer down to Lao Cai Station for the night train back to Hanoi (Cozy train cabin back to Hanoi)Day 04: arrival at 04h30AM at Hanoi train station then our tour finishes.*** THANK YOU SO MUCH AND HAVE A ENJOYABLE TIME IN SAPA WITH US ***
2 Day Moc Chau discover with flower blossom
DAY 1: HANOI - MOCCHAU ARENA VILLAGE – VISIT THE GARDEN OF ORCHIDS, DAI YEM WARTERFALL, THE PINE FOREST OF ANG VILLAGE (Lunch, Dinner) 6.45: Our bus and tour guide pick you up at the meeting place then depature to Moc Chau. You have a short break in Hoa Binh for refreshment. After that, we keep going to Moc Chau, on the way you have chance to enjoy the glamour of the North-West, the land of forests, mountains, valleys, Vietnamese Ethnic villages… 12.30: Arrive in Moc Chau Arena Village, check in the room, have a lunch with the special dishes of the North-West. 14.30: The tour guide will take you to visit some famous place at Moc Chau such as: the garden of orchids, the Dai Yem Waterfall, the pine forest of Ang Village… 17.30: Back to the Moc Chau Arena Village, you can use the “bathe in tea”, “bathe in fresh milk” which are especially good for your health (tour not include). 18.00: Have dinner with specialties of the North-West. After dinner, you can join in an important process to make good tea product, that is callled “ dry tea in the pan by hand”. After that, you enjoy a hot tea that has just made by your own hands (Special choice for big group or in oder; join the camp fire, enjoy the show that is performed by the art performance group of the local people) Enjoy the night in Arena Village.Day 2: VISIT A VILLAGE OF ETHNIC PEOPLE - HANOI (Breakfast, Lunch) You can get up early to enjoy the pure peaceful atmosphere and sunrise. 7.00: Have a breakfas & after that our tourguide take you to visit a village of the Ethnic people to know more about their lifestyles. Besides, you will enjoy the glamour of the beautiful rolling hills of wild flowers, gardens of plump-trees, peach-trees… 11.00: Back to Moc Chau Arena Village and have lunch. 14.00: Check out the room, take bus back to Hanoi. On the half way back to Hanoi, you have a short break. 17.30: Arrive back to Hanoi, our tour guide drop you at the meeting place, say goodbye to you. See you next time. ** What's Included- Accommodation in Deluxe Bungalow container- Tea farm visit and tea tasting- Meals as specified in the program- Travel in an appropriate air-conditioned vehicle with an experienced driver- The services of an experienced English-speaking guide- All entrance fees** What's Not Included- Drink, Bathe in fresh milk & Bathe in fresh tea- Insurance- Surcharge of peak season
Luxury Small Group Sapa Tour 3 Days from Hanoi
Day 1 : Cat Cat & Sin Chai [Lunch/Dinner]06:45: Pick up at the Hotel in Hanoi then drive on the highway to Sapa. Stop for break for breakfast about 20 minutes before continueing driving ahead to Lao Cai city for another break before the most beautiful mountainous way to Sapa. Arrive Sapa about 12.30 for lunch and check-in.A walk down to the South-West of Sapa (around 4 km) to visit Cat Cat village of the Black H’mong. Relax at the food of the stunning waterfall and the vestige of a hydroelectric power station that was constructed by the French during the colonial time in Vietnam. Then next 3 km to Sin Chai, the village located at the foot of Fansipan Mountain, “the roof of Vietnam and Indochina”. From here you can enjoy huge stunning landscapes before climbing up on the way a jeep to return to Sapa.• Overnight in a hotel in Sapa,• Trekking level: 4/10• 8 KM trekking, 3Km driving fron Cat Cat village back to SapaDay 2: Sapa – Y Linh Ho – Lao Chai – Ta Van - Sapa [Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner]Start the trip at 9:30 after breakfast.First start of 6km of walking down to the south east of Sapa along the side of Muong Hoa valley to Y Linh Ho village of the Black H’mong. Conitue a 2km-trekking down to Lao Chai village, through terraced rice fields to Ta Van village of the Dzay minority people. Lunch at a local family, it gives you a worth chance for you to learn about the local house architecture which is full of their daily life styles and exclusive custom. Enjoy the landscapes…on the way. Last trek is about 2Km to the bus stop in Ta Van then get back to Sapa by jeep or motorbike.• Overnight at the hotel in Sapa.• Trekking level: 6/10• 12 Km trekking, 10 Km driving from Tavan village back to SapaDay 3: Sapa - Suoi Thau - Ma Tra - Ta Phin – Sapa [Breakfast/Lunch]5km by Car or Bus, visit the Red Dzao in Suoi Thau, Ma Tra villages. 9km trekking through the local village, the rice and corn field. Picnic lunch en –route. Reach Ta Phin village where we have chance to learn about the life styles and the custom of the Red Dzao minority, enjoy landscapes…then drive back to Sapa.• Trekking level: 5/10• 10 KM of trekking, 20km of driving.Take the Luxury Limousine Car back to Hanoi at 15.45. Arrive Hanoi at 21.30.Trip end!
Cat Ba Island and Lan Ha Bay Tour: Trek, Bike, Cruise, Kayak
In the morning, your guide and driver will pick you up at your hotel on Cat Ba Island and take you to Viet Hai village by boat. The scenic journey takes you past the floating villages of Lan Ha Bay to this traditional farming village situated deep in the nature reserve of Cat Ba National Park.On arrival, disembark for a 30-minute walk along the coastline, soaking up the fresh air and mountainous landscape. Keep an eye out for squirrels, snakes, frogs, languors, and thousands of butterflies, and observe farmers working with the help of water buffalo's as you pass through the rice fields. Then set off on a 1-hour trek, if you have the time, you can climb to the highest point on Cat Ba — Cannon Fort — for panoramic views over Halong Bay and Lan Ha Bay. Returning to the village, enjoy lunch at a local home while your guide prepares for a bike trip. Afterward, you'll go kayaking to several swimming beaches in Lan Ha Bay and Bai Tu Long Bay, perhaps snorkeling on the coral reef or hiking in the mountains if you want more adventure.Your tour concludes in the evening with the return to port and a transfer to your hotel.