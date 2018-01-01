Welcome to Cao Bang
6-Day Off The Beaten Track Tour of North Vietnam from Hanoi
Day 1 Ha Noi - Ha Giang (L, D)8:00 departure to Road No. 2 Hanoi-Viet Tri-Tuyen Quang-Ha Giang. Excellent lunch among gardens in Tan Quang; arrival in Ha Giang around 18:00. We go to a nearby Tay village, where we have diner and spend the night in a family stilted house. Day 2 Ha Giang - Dong Van (B, L, D)After purchasing the mandatory permit at the Immigration Office, we take the first spectacular road, which leads to Dong Van, a series of long passes and deep valleys. Lunch in the small mountain town of Tam Son. We then cross a landscape of pine forest and arrive at the astonishing King of the H’mong’s Palace. Arrival in Dong Van around 18:00. Diner in a local restaurant and hotel night. Day 3 Dong Van - Ma Phi Leng - Meo Vac - Cao Bang (B, L, D)An absolutely unforgettable day! It starts with the visit of the market of Dong Van, We then drive to the most astonishing road in Vietnam, which climbs on 15 km up to the top of the Ma Pi Leng Pass, through a gigantic maze of lime peaks, "stone forests", and canyons unique in the world. We then go down into the valley of Meo Vac, visit Meo Vac market. We then continue snaking through the mountains, cross the river, and arrive in Cao Bang town, where we have diner and spend the night. Day 4 Cao Bang- Ban Gioc Waterfall (B, L, D)We start early to take the mountain road Cao Bang - Ban Gioc Waterfall. We will take about 2 hours drive to visit Ban Gioc waterfalls, the highest and most spectacular in the area. Enjoy an imposing sight of Ban Gioc waterfalls and relax freely with plenty of time for photos. You will then visit Nguom Ngao “Tiger Cave”. Dinner and overnight at homestay.Day 5 Cao Bang - Ba Be Lake (B, L, D)A treat! Breakfast at hotel, then 3 hours drive to Cho Ra for lunch. We will reach to the house owner’s boat, who takes you through the entire length of the 3 connected lakes (Ba Be - “3 bays”) and up the Nang River, to an astonishing site: Dong Puong, an enormous tunnel 300-long that the river has dug through a lime mountain. The boat then enter to Ba Be lake. If it hots We can have a swim in crystal clear waters before you visit the stilt houses of the Tay community in Coc Toc village, where you will spend the night in Mr Linh's Homestay.Day 6 Ba Be Lake - Hanoi (B, L)We stroll along the riverfront, visit some lovely villages and hike the upper reaches of the lake, in an area marked by massive limestone cliffs and mountains. On the way, we pay a visit Pac Ngoi village where the local people still keeps the traditional stilt house then enter Hua Ma cave famous with thousand of stalactites and columns. After lunch in a local restaurant, it is our journey back to Hanoi, arriving there at around 6pm.
3-Day Ba Be Lake and Ban Gioc Waterfall Tour from Hanoi
Day 1: Ha Noi - Thai Nguyen - Cao Bang (Lunch, Dinner)7.30 - 8:00 pick up from your hotel in Hanoi for driving on highway No3. You will also visit the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups (Closed on Monday) in Thai Nguyen City where you can browse the objects, photographs and exhibits that give a better understanding of the various ethnic groups and their agricultural tools, handicrafts and traditional costumes worn for worship. There will be a stop for lunch before your transfer extremely north to Cao Bang through scatterings of villages and rice paddies. You will get the chance to stop at a village known for its tobacco production (depending on grown season). This is the road less-travelled offering you the enjoy the views in peace. Tonight, you have dinner and stay overnight in the homestay of a Nung's family in Quang Uyen.Day 2: Quang Uyen - Ban Gioc Waterfall - Ba Be Lake (Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner)After breakfast, you will set off to the district of Trung Khanh, close to Vietnam’s northern border with China. Here you will be introduced to the Nung people in the village of Phuoc Sen, a small village famous for the production of farming tools. Like the Tays, the Nungs largely live by farming the terraced rice paddies that you will see all around as you journey to Ban Gioc Waterfall, the breathtakingly majestic falls that demarcate the border between Vietnam and China. There will be time enjoy the view and soak up the sublime atmosphere of Vietnam’s most beautiful waterfall before making your way to the Nguom Ngao “Tiger Cave” known for its wonderful limestone formations. You will then make your way to return Cao Bang town and going down on snake pass to Ba Be Lake, tonight you will stay overnight on traditional house of Tay ethnic family. At the homestay, you can relax and unwind from the day and enjoy a meal of home cooked local food.Day 3: Ba Be Lake - Ha Noi (Breakfast, Lunch)You can relax on board, do some wildlife spotting or if you need to cool off, you can jump into the cool, clean waters for a refreshing swim! As you float on Ba Be Lake, you can take in the scenery of the surrounding karsts decorated with patches of wild vegetation and inhabited by all sorts of interesting creatures. The boat ride along the Nang River, with time to explore the stunning Ba Be Lake, the caves of Puong Grotto where you can explore the stalactites and stalagmites which are a result of the erosion of the river on the karst as well as looking out for the bat colony several thousand strong. You will depart for the journey back Hanoi, a drive of approximately 150 miles (230 kilometers). We will stop at some hills tea plant before returning to your hotel in the bustling city of Hanoi.
Day 1: Hanoi – Ba Be (-/L/D): Car 8.00 a.m: Depart from Hanoi and transfer to Ba Be National Park. This drive of 270 km, which will take approximately seven hours, takes us through the flatlands of the Red River Delta and up into the mountain areas north of Hanoi. 12h00: Lunch is served in a local restaurant.1.00 p.m: Arrive Ba Be Lake.2.00 p.m: Take a boat go along Nang River to visit Puong Cave, not as big or magnificent as Phong Nha Cave in Quang Binh or Nguom Ngao Cave in Cao Bang, Puong Cave – its 30m wide with a depth of 300m. And then keep visit Dau Dang waterfall, Window Islet.4.30 p.m: Then trek to Pac Ngoi village and explore the daily life of Tay. Visitors coming to Pac Ngoi are not only entitled to witness with their naked eyes the most wonderful scenery of Northern Vietnam: a plethora of austere yet interesting stilt houses blending themselves with the glimmering mist and the shinning Ba Be Lakes, but also to stay in the rhythm of the Tay culture.6.00 p.m: Check in homestay, enjoy dinner with special food and feeling the secret of nature.Overnight at Pac Ngoi village.Day 2: Ba Be – Cao Bang – Ban Gioc (B/L/D): Car 8.00 a.m: After breakfast, depart for Cao Bang (110km). Arrive in Cao Bang, visit Phuoc Sen village of Nung people12.30: Have lunch at Quang Yen.13.30: Keep transfer to Ban Gioc Waterfall (85km). 15.30: Arrive in Ban Gioc waterfall, taking photos and enjoying the most beautiful waterfall of Vietnam. From here, you can rent bamboo boat to go around river.Day 3: Cao Bang – Hanoi (B/L/-): Car 8.00 a.m: After breakfast, leave Cao Bang and transfer back to Hanoi (310km) in the morning. On the way back, stop for visiting the village where tobacco is produced. 11.00 a.m: Visit the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam’s ethnic groups in Thai Nguyen. The Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups is in the center of Thái Nguyên City, about 80 km north of Hà Nội on National Highway 3. The Museum was built in 1960. At first it was named Việt Bắc Museum, with its functions and tasks of scientific research and educating the traditions of culture and revolutionary struggle history of ethnic groups in Việt Bắc.2.00 p.m: Have lunch in Thai Nguyen and keep moving back to Hanoi.5.30 p.m: Arrive Hanoi and drop off you at the hotel. Tour finish.
Ban Gioc Waterfalls 2D1N from Hanoi including Nguom Ngao Cave
Day 1: Hanoi - Cao Ban - Ban Gioc Waterfalls (Meals: L, D)06:30AM: Tour guide and driver come and pick you up from your hotel in Hanoi Old Quarter, on the highway 3 to Lang Son city, Bac Can and Cao Bang, you will have several time to stop for beautiful picture of the local daily life on both way with many local markets where people sell the fruit just pickup from the garden or mountain nearby. 12:30 You will have lunch in Cao Bang town from here you are very closed to many other natural sign-seeings spots and historical vestiges such as After the lunch you will continue the trip up to Ban Gioc waterfalls 03:30PM: Arrive Ban Gioc, check in your hotel or one of the bugalow with the beautiful view to the waterfallsBan gioc Tour from Hanoithis afternoon you are free to visit the waterfalls and Vietnam Chinese border market to learn about the cultural and their costumeDay 2: Ban Gioc Waterfalls - Nguom Ngao Cave - Hanoi (Meals: B, L)After having breakfast you have 2 hours to relax before checking out the hotel then get on the car to visit Nguom Ngao Cave then get back to Hanoi Arrive Hanoi at 8:45pm Tour finishes
Lac de Ba Be Ban Gioc Waterfall private 3 Days Tour depart from Ha Noi
Day 1: Hanoi – Ba Bể LakeYou will be picked up early in the morning for the journey to Ba Bể Lake, a drive of approximately 150 miles (230 kilometers). Along the way you will pause to visit a Tay minority community, the second largest ethnic group in Vietnam after the Viets, mostly living off the cultivation of rice.Continue to Ba Bể National Park for a boat ride along the Nang River, with time to explore Ba Bể Lake, the caves of Puong Grotto, the rapids of the Dau Dang waterfall and tiny Widow Island. You will also visit the stilt houses of the Tay community in Pac Ngoi Village, where you will spend the night in a home-stay.Day 2: Ba Bể – Cao Bằng – Ban GiocAfter breakfast, depart for Cao Bằng close to Vietnam’s northern border with China. You will be introduced to the Nung people in the village of Phuoc Sen, a small village famous for the production of farming tools.Like the Tays, the Nungs largely live by farming the terraced rice paddies that you will see all around as you transfer to Ban Gioc Waterfall, the majestic falls that demarcate the border between Vietnam and China. Spend some time at leisure relaxing and taking souvenir photos as you soak up the sublime atmosphere of Vietnam’s most beautiful waterfall.Day 3: Cao Bang – HanoiAfter a night at a hotel in Cao Bang, depart for your transfer south to Hanoi. It is a journey of approximately 185 miles (310 kilometers) through vertiginous rice paddies and remote villages. You will get the chance to stop at an ethnic village known for its tobacco production. This is the road less traveled in Vietnam, offering the chance to enjoy some peace and tranquility.You will also visit the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups in Thai Nguyen City where you can browse the objects, photographs and exhibits that give a better understanding of the various ethnic groups and their agricultural tools, handicrafts and traditional costumes worn for worshipping.There will be a stop for lunch before your hotel drop off back in the bustling city of Hanoi.
Day 1: Hanoi – Ba Be Lake (B,L)You will be picked up early in the morning by your guide for the journey to Ba Bể Lake, a drive of approximately 150 miles (230 kilometers). Along the way you will pause to visit a Tay minority community, the second largest ethnic group in Vietnam.Continue to Ba Be National Park for a boat ride along the Nang River, with time to explore Ba Be Lake, the caves of Puong Grotto, the rapids of the Dau Dang waterfall and tiny Widow Island. You will also visit the stilt houses of the Tay community in Pac Ngoi Village, where you will spend the night in a home-stay.Day 2: Ba Be – Cao Bang – Ban Gioc ( B,L,D)After breakfast, depart for Cao Bang close to Vietnam’s northern border with China. You will be introduced to the Nung people in the village of Phuoc Sen, a small village famous for the production of farming tools.Like the Tays, the Nungs largely live by farming the terraced rice paddies that you will see all around as you transfer to Ban Gioc Waterfall, the majestic falls that demarcate the border between Vietnam and China. Spend some time at leisure relaxing and taking souvenir photos as you soak up the sublime atmosphere of Vietnam’s most beautiful waterfall.Day 3: Cao Bang – Hanoi ( B,L)After a night at a hotel in Cao Bang, depart for your transfer south to Hanoi. It is a journey of approximately 185 miles (310 kilometers) through vertiginous rice paddies and remote villages. You will get the chance to stop at an ethnic village known for its tobacco production. This is the road less traveled in Vietnam, offering the chance to enjoy some peace and tranquility.You will also visit the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups in Thai Nguyen City where you can browse the objects, photographs and exhibits that give a better understanding of the various ethnic groups and their agricultural tools, handicrafts and traditional costumes worn for worship.There will be a stop for lunch before your hotel drop-off back in the bustling city of Hanoi.