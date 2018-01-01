3-Day Ba Be Lake and Ban Gioc Waterfall Tour from Hanoi

Day 1: Ha Noi - Thai Nguyen - Cao Bang (Lunch, Dinner)7.30 - 8:00 pick up from your hotel in Hanoi for driving on highway No3. You will also visit the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups (Closed on Monday) in Thai Nguyen City where you can browse the objects, photographs and exhibits that give a better understanding of the various ethnic groups and their agricultural tools, handicrafts and traditional costumes worn for worship. There will be a stop for lunch before your transfer extremely north to Cao Bang through scatterings of villages and rice paddies. You will get the chance to stop at a village known for its tobacco production (depending on grown season). This is the road less-travelled offering you the enjoy the views in peace. Tonight, you have dinner and stay overnight in the homestay of a Nung's family in Quang Uyen.Day 2: Quang Uyen - Ban Gioc Waterfall - Ba Be Lake (Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner)After breakfast, you will set off to the district of Trung Khanh, close to Vietnam’s northern border with China. Here you will be introduced to the Nung people in the village of Phuoc Sen, a small village famous for the production of farming tools. Like the Tays, the Nungs largely live by farming the terraced rice paddies that you will see all around as you journey to Ban Gioc Waterfall, the breathtakingly majestic falls that demarcate the border between Vietnam and China. There will be time enjoy the view and soak up the sublime atmosphere of Vietnam’s most beautiful waterfall before making your way to the Nguom Ngao “Tiger Cave” known for its wonderful limestone formations. You will then make your way to return Cao Bang town and going down on snake pass to Ba Be Lake, tonight you will stay overnight on traditional house of Tay ethnic family. At the homestay, you can relax and unwind from the day and enjoy a meal of home cooked local food.Day 3: Ba Be Lake - Ha Noi (Breakfast, Lunch)You can relax on board, do some wildlife spotting or if you need to cool off, you can jump into the cool, clean waters for a refreshing swim! As you float on Ba Be Lake, you can take in the scenery of the surrounding karsts decorated with patches of wild vegetation and inhabited by all sorts of interesting creatures. The boat ride along the Nang River, with time to explore the stunning Ba Be Lake, the caves of Puong Grotto where you can explore the stalactites and stalagmites which are a result of the erosion of the river on the karst as well as looking out for the bat colony several thousand strong. You will depart for the journey back Hanoi, a drive of approximately 150 miles (230 kilometers). We will stop at some hills tea plant before returning to your hotel in the bustling city of Hanoi.