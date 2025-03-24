Traveling by train is the best way to experience overland travel in Vietnam. The most popular destinations can be reached by train, the seats and beds are more comfortable than a bus, and the views are better than going by road.

The main line is the famous North-South railway, which is regularly featured on lists of the world’s best train journeys. The 1726-km railway (1072 miles) connects Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, and Vietnam's long and narrow shape means that most of the largest cities are in the path of the railway.

The railway was built during the French colonial era, and it was completed in 1936. The line was repaired after the war and became known as the Reunification Express.

The train system is slow compared to modern railways, with some trains taking up to 38 hours. The long travel time at least allows you to experience overnight train travel.

There are plans to build a high-speed railway with a top speed of 350 km per hour. This will reduce the journey time from 38 hours to about 5 and a half hours. The estimated completion date is by 2035, so now is the time to plan a trip on this historic old railway before it’s gone.

The Reunification Express makes its way past the beach town of Lang Co. Matt Munro/Lonely Planet

The basics of train travel in Vietnam

The three passenger lines operating in Vietnam are the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City (North-South railway), the Hanoi-Hai Phong, and Hanoi-Lao Cai.

The North-South railway is most useful for visitors, with stops at popular places to visit including in Hanoi, Hue, Danang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

The train carriages in Vietnam have not been modernized like trains in Malaysia and Thailand. That said, the seating and beds are comfortable, and the carriages are air-conditioned.

The railways of Vietnam operate on a single track. Trains in either direction share the same track, so trains are timed to pass each other at designated sections. If one train is late, then the oncoming train must wait for the late train to pass.

Because the trains run on a single track, trains aren’t scheduled at regular intervals (for example, every hour on the hour). Also due to the long travel time, what might be a good departure time could be an inconvenient arrival time (no one wants to arrive in a new city at 3 am).

There are currently no international rail services from Vietnam.

Prices and booking

Train tickets in Vietnam are sold at a set price, and there are no discounts for booking in advance. Tickets sell out so it’s advisable to book tickets in advance.

The main seat types are:

Soft seat: Economy class with seats in 2×2 configuration. The seats are reclinable and have generous legroom.

Sleeper six-berth: Cabins with bunk beds laying crossways with three beds on either side. A thin mattress, pillow, sheet, and blanket is provided. The cheapest beds are the top beds, and you will need to be agile to get up and down from the upper bunks.

Sleeper four-berth: Cabins with bunk beds laying crossways with two beds on either side. The four-bed cabins have more head space, and the lower beds are more expensive. You can book all of the beds to have a private cabin with your partner or group.



You can choose your seat or bed location when booking. If you have mobility issues or you don’t want to climb a bunk, book a lower bed. The top bed of the six-bed cabin has a narrow space between the bed and the ceiling. In the lower bed of the four-bed cabin, you can easily sit up on the bed.

The beds are permanent (unlike in Thailand where the beds are folded away during the day). The cabins have power outlets and a small table by the window. The bed option is a relaxing way to travel if you like laying in bed all day and reading a book.

The official booking site is dsvn.vn.

The local independent booking site Baolau is a more user-friendly booking system.

Consider one of the trains that travels to Hanoi. CravenA/Shutterstock

Train occupancy and route types

Although most passengers aren’t going the entire distance, the train remains full for most of the way as passengers get on and off throughout the journey.

All tickets have allocated seat or bed numbers, so you won't need to worry about being stuck without a seat.

Connectivity and comparisons

The railway isn’t integrated with buses or metro systems. The stations are centrally located in most of the cities, so the easiest option is to get a taxi to the city areas.

The North-South railway transports passengers daily. Scenic Vietnam/Shutterstock

Dining and other amenities

There are no dining carriages, so meals are provided by a trolley service. A drink and snack cart goes up and down the train throughout the day, and a hot meal trolley goes through at the main meal times.

The meals are limited to rice, meat (usually pork), a vegetable, and a small soup (50,000 VND/$2 USD). If you have dietary restrictions, you must plan and bring your food.

There are toilets onboard all trains. Bring toilet paper (just in case they run out) and hand sanitizer.

There is no wi-fi onboard, so get a SIM card before you travel if you want to stay connected. There are power outlets next to the window seats.

The Reunification Express running alongside the South China Sea between Hue and Hoi An. Matt Munro/Lonely Planet

These are Vietnam's best train routes

If you plan to take the entire journey by train, mix and match your itinerary with some short trips and an overnight section. If you are only planning to take a few short trips, here are some options to consider.

Danang to Hue

If you only take one train trip in Vietnam, then take the section between Danang and Hue to experience the Hai Van Pass, which is the most scenic section of the North-South railway. There are spectacular views of the East Sea as the train weaves its way along the coast.

The trip between the two cities takes about three hours, and the mountain section takes one hour. Hoi An (near Danang) and Hue are essential stops in Central Vietnam, so the train trip makes for a more memorable experience than going by bus.

When booking seats, pick a seat that faces the sea for the best view. For trains going north, select seats on the right, and select seats on the left for trains going south.

Hanoi to Ninh Binh

Hanoi to Ninh Binh is the best short train trip from Hanoi. The travel time is about two to three hours, and from there you can visit the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex.

Ninh Binh Station is 6km (4 miles) by taxi to Tam Coc, which is the village that offers easy access to the sights.

Ho Chi Minh City to Phan Thiet

Phan Thiet is the closest beach city to Ho Chi Minh City by train, and this is the shortest train trip from Ho Chi Minh City. There is a daily direct service that takes four hours. The Phan Thiet service runs on the North-South line, and there is a 10km (6 mile) branch line that goes to Phan Thiet.

Phan Thiet is best known for windsurfing and the dunes of Mui Ne.

A train passes through a narrow street in Hanoi's Old Quarter. Scout901/Shutterstock

Hanoi to Lao Cai

The overnight train from Hanoi and Lao Cai is a popular way to get to Sapa in the mountainous northwestern region. Vietnam Railways provides sleeper cabins like on the North-South line, and there are also private carriages attached to the train that offer premium cabins.

At Lao Cai Station some buses and vans provide transfer services for the one-hour drive to Sapa.

Hanoi to Hai Phong

The Hanoi to Hai Phong line connects the two largest cities of Northern Vietnam. The historic port city of Hai Phong has a great collection of crumbling colonial-era buildings, yet few tourists visit.

Hai Phong is also the gateway to Cat Ba Island and an alternative place to begin Halong Bay tours.

Accessibility of trains in Vietnam

This is an old railway that is not built with accessibility in mind. Most of the platforms are at ground level, so there is a high step to get onto the trains. It’s too steep to provide a ramp from the ground, so there is no workaround for this.