Welcome to Tam Coc
Unfortunately, you'll need to be prepared for a glut of fairly persistent hawkers. The guys photographing you will want to sell you the photos when you return, and overpriced drinks and snacks are sold at the turnaround point for boat trips. Bring your own refreshments, and combine a polite but firm ‘no’ and complete lack of interest to combat the hawkers.
Top experiences in Tam Coc
Tam Coc activities
Full-Day Tour to Hoa Lu and Tam Coc from Hanoi
Your tours starts when your guide and driver pick you up at your hotel in Hanoi Old Quater. Relax as you leave by coach to Hoa Lu on a 2.5-hour drive. Upon arrival, visit the historic capital of Vietnam, Hoa Lu and the famous ancient temples of Le and the Dinh Dynasties. Next, head from Hoa Lu to Tam Coc for lunch around Midday.After lunch, enjoy a boat trip on Ngo Dong River to visit Tam Coc to see the beauty of the karst formations as you pass along their base and row into one of the many caves carved through the limestone. Then, cycle for an hour on quiet roads through villages, rice fields, rivers and rocky outcrops in Tam Coc - Bich Dong (around 5 km). Your drive and guide will then drive you back to Hanoi and drop you off at your hotel early evening.
Hoa Lu and Tam Coc Biking and Boat Day Trip from Hanoi
8:00 - 8:30: Our guide & driver will pick you up at your hotel in the Hanoi Old Quarter Area and leave by coach to Hoa Lu (2.5 hrs). Visit the historical capital of Vietnam and the famous ancient temples of the Le and Dinh Dynasties. Our bus will then transfer you from Hoa Lu to Tam Coc for buffet lunch around at 12:30pm.After lunch, take a boat trip to visit Tam Coc which well-known as "Halong Bay on Land" to see the beauty of the karst formations as you pass along their base and row into one of the many caves carved through the limestone. Then cycle for an hour on quiet roads through villages, rice fields, rivers and rocky outcrops in Tam Coc - Bich Dong (around 5 km). Drive back to Hanoi and drop off at your hotel around at 18:30pm
Hoa Lu and Tam Coc Tour from Hanoi
Your guide will meet you at 8:30am to drive about 100 kilometers south to Hoa Lu the ancient capital of the Dinh and Le dynasties which date back to the 11th century. Little of the capital remains but fortunately some of its ruins and tombs have survived for a millennium. The scenery is spectacular and more than make up for the lack of ruins. Those who want to discover the local countryside can enjoy a 40 minute cycle ride along the country lanes surrounded by beautiful scenery and lush paddy fields. We finish the ride at Tam Coc in time for a buffet lunch at a local restaurant.After lunch you will continue to nearby Tam Coc or Three Caves in Vietnamese, an area of natural beauty that is often referred to as "Halong Bay on land". Board a small boat and meander lazily down the river to the ancient caves. See limestone karsts jetting skywards out of electric green rice paddies - you won’t be able to stop taking photos! Returning back to the pier your vehicle will be waiting to take you back to Hanoi arriving late afternoon.
Ninh Binh and Hoa Lu Acient Citadel with Optional Biking
7:30am – 8:30am: Pick up by our tour guide and private transporation. Then depart for Ninh Binh province. Half way, you take a short break of 20 minutes for refreshments and shopping. You will have an opportunity to experience Vietnamese handicraft products such as lacquer wares, paintings, and embroideries. Arrive in Ninh Binh around 10:30am. Stop at Hoa Lu ancient citadel built in the 10th century. Then visit temples of two dynasties Dinh and Le with unique architecture in the old time. After that, you will be off to visit the excavation area beside Le Dai Hanh temple. Here you can witness the vestiges of Royal Palaces dating back to the10th Century. Then back to the bus and go to Tam Coc. Optional biking: Those who love to experience real images of Vietnam countryside can take a 40 minute cycling tour from Tam Coc to Bich Dong Pagoda around 5 km (2 ways) along country lanes with the beautiful scenery of lush paddy fields. Finish the cycling tour at Tam Coc dock in time for a buffet lunch at a local restaurant. 2:00pm: You will board the sampan boat (2 people share a boat) in Tam Coc dock to drift down the river among the villages, mountains and lush rice fields. Passing through 3 caves (Hang Ca – First Cave, Hang Hai – Second Cave, Hang Ba – Third Cave) to get strange feelings. You also have chance to visit film studio of King Kong Skull Island then Boat returns to the dock for driving back to Hanoi. Arrive in Hanoi at around 6:00 – 6:30pm.
Private Tour: Ninh Binh Day Trip from Hanoi
After morning pickup from your Hanoi hotel, your private day trip starts with the approximate 3-hour drive to Ninh Binh, during which your private guide tells you about the history and culture of northern Vietnam and its landscape of limestone karsts. When you arrive, hop into a traditional Vietnamese rowboat and meander along the serene waterways around Thien Ha. For the next few hours, relax as you float within arms' reach of green rice paddies and through caves like Thien Ha, known in English as Galaxy Grotto.Downriver, arrive at Tam Coc, where you have lunch (included), and then take a short drive with your guide to Hoa Lu, Vietnam’s historical former capital. Hear about its short reign as the capital, and see some of the structures that remain. Your day trip ends with the drive back to Hanoi for hotel drop-off in the evening.
Hoa Lu and Tam Coc Day Trip from Hanoi
Between 8am - 8:30am your guide and driver will pick you up at the hotel in Hanoi Old Quarter. You will then travel Hoa Lu which is a 2.5 hour drive. You will appreciate the length of the drive when you arrive at the historic capital of Vietnam and the famous ancient temples of Le and Dinh Dynasties. After lunch, you will be taken by boat to visit Tam Coc and see the beauty of the karst formations as you pass along their base you will row into one of many caves carved through the limestone. You will cycle for an hour on quiet roads through villages, rice fields, rivers and rocky outcrops in Tam Coc and also in Bich Dong. Your driver will go to Hanoi and drop you off at your hotel around at 6pm.