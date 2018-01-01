Ninh Binh and Hoa Lu Acient Citadel with Optional Biking

7:30am – 8:30am: Pick up by our tour guide and private transporation. Then depart for Ninh Binh province. Half way, you take a short break of 20 minutes for refreshments and shopping. You will have an opportunity to experience Vietnamese handicraft products such as lacquer wares, paintings, and embroideries. Arrive in Ninh Binh around 10:30am. Stop at Hoa Lu ancient citadel built in the 10th century. Then visit temples of two dynasties Dinh and Le with unique architecture in the old time. After that, you will be off to visit the excavation area beside Le Dai Hanh temple. Here you can witness the vestiges of Royal Palaces dating back to the10th Century. Then back to the bus and go to Tam Coc. Optional biking: Those who love to experience real images of Vietnam countryside can take a 40 minute cycling tour from Tam Coc to Bich Dong Pagoda around 5 km (2 ways) along country lanes with the beautiful scenery of lush paddy fields. Finish the cycling tour at Tam Coc dock in time for a buffet lunch at a local restaurant. 2:00pm: You will board the sampan boat (2 people share a boat) in Tam Coc dock to drift down the river among the villages, mountains and lush rice fields. Passing through 3 caves (Hang Ca – First Cave, Hang Hai – Second Cave, Hang Ba – Third Cave) to get strange feelings. You also have chance to visit film studio of King Kong Skull Island then Boat returns to the dock for driving back to Hanoi. Arrive in Hanoi at around 6:00 – 6:30pm.