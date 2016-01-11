Welcome to Central Vietnam
Top experiences in Central Vietnam
Recent articles
Central Vietnam activities
Hoi An Old Town Food Tour by Night
Discover the Old Town of Hoi An after the sun has gone down – not only is it the best way to escape the midday heat, it’s also the perfect excuse to dig in to its tasty street food scene!Your Hoi An food tour starts around sunset, and will walk you through local cafes, food stalls, markets, and restaurants, giving you a filling food adventure for the memory books.First up – a local bakery that has been making the tastiest banh mi in town for over twenty years. They use the freshest local ingredients and are famous for their banh mi, a scrumptious sandwich that will fire up your taste buds and get them ready for the flavours ahead!From one local fave to another, next you'll join locals at a small eatery, taking a seat on the ubiquitous small plastic chairs and sampling tasty BBQ pork rolled with rice paper and fresh herbs. Served with typical soy dipping sauce, this dish is one of the highlights of the local food scene and an absolute must-devour.Your food tour of Hoi An continues into the atmospheric heart of the city as we head straight for the central market. What awaits us there are hundreds of street hawkers and food stalls selling a staggering array of local produce, including fresh noodles, sweet jelly, seasonal fruits, and live seafood. Your knowledgeable local guide will walk you through the colorful array of ingredients, filling you in on the most popular dishes in Hoi An and the significance of these foods to the traditional culture of central Vietnam.From here, you’ll dig even deeper into the local food scene, passing through a maze of tiny alleys to emerge at one of our fave (secret) restaurants in Hoi An, where you’ll sample two of Hoi An’s specialties: deep fried wonton and white rose dumplings.Believe it or not, there’s more food to come! Your Hoi An food tour continues to a street vendor where a plate of chicken rice awaits. Be sure to save space, though, as you still have yet another treat in store: it cake for dessert in a local’s home. Sweet, non?!You’ll finish our Hoi An food adventure at a local cafe near the iconic Japanese covered bridge, which is the perfect spot to conclude our culinary escapades. Top off the tour with a Vietnamese coffee or beer, take in the gentle pace of our beloved Hoi An, and reflect on your fave dishes of the evening (if you can pick!).
Small-Group My Son Sanctuary Tour from Hoi An
Depart by minivan from your hotel in the morning or afternoon, depending on which option you select upon booking. Located in the heart of a beautiful valley and surrounded by high mountains that feed the Thu Bon River, My Son Sanctuary was developed over a period of 10 centuries. When you reach the UNESCO World Heritage site, follow your guide on a walking tour around the impressive tower-temples — remains of the political and religious capital of the Champa Kingdom. Admire the structures, which were originally built with wood, then restored in the 7th century with locally made brick after the temples were completely destroyed by fire one century earlier. By the 13th century, more than 70 similar temples had been built, establishing My Son as a sanctuary of Hinduism in the Champa Kingdom. As you marvel at sandstone bas-reliefs depicting scenes from Hindu mythology, learn about the My Son civilization’s devotion to Hindu deities like Krishna, Vishnu and Shiva. After exploring the delights of My Son Sanctuary with fascinating commentary from your guide, head back to Hoi An, where you’ll be dropped off at your hotel.
Half-Day Marble Mountain and Son Tra Peninsula from Da Nang
The Marble Mountain is a cluster of five marble and limestone mountains which are named after the five elements and is a popular sightseeing location in Da Nang because of its alluring beauty. Stone steps carved into the mountain lead to a Buddhist Pagoda. You can also discover stunning caves and enjoy the beautiful view from the top of the mountain. Next, you will go to Am Phu Cave where there's a replica of heaven and hell, Marble Mountain is also home to Non Nuoc Stone Carving Village, which is a unique craft village to the south of the city. Situated at the foot of the Marble Mountains, this craft village has a proud history covering more than 200 years.Leaving Marble Mountain, we will head north to visit the Son Tra Peninsula. It is 693 meters high above sea level and 10 kilometers from the center of Da Nang City to the North-East. Staying at this elevated position we will pay a visit to Linh Ung Pagoda, considered one of the biggest pagodas in Da Nang City in both scale and architecture. The most striking feature of this vast pagoda is its huge Lady Buddha statue, which is one of the tallest in Vietnam (67 meters) and spectacularly dominates the skyline. From here, you can contemplate the whole city, mountain and Son Tra peninsula. In addition, from the distance, you will see Marble Mountain along with white sand-bank. The beautiful landscape creates a unique impression that you cannot find in other places.
Afternoon Countryside Bike Tour from Hoi An
This tour is about 9 km (5.5 miles) with several stops.This circuit begins with an hour boat ride on the Thu Bon river delta to arrive at Duy Vinh Island. From here, you will leave on bike to rediscover Vietnam through its local people and their daily routines.You will visit artisans and see wooden boats, still being made according to centuries-old traditions. During this tour, you will learn the secrets of making colorful Vietnamese woven straw sleeping mats and get to join in and observe the workers in the rice fields. This tour offers travelers a way to meet the locals among a fascinating landscape.
Hue City Sightseeing Tour with Perfume River Cruise
This full-day Hue city tour will take in the best of Hue, from the art and architecture to the celebrated food and culture. Packed with temples, tombs, palaces, and pagodas, Hue is the gateway to the treasures of Vietnam's royal past and a must-stop on any itinerary. Start your Hue city tour with a visit to the colorful Dong Ba market, which will energize your senses with its sights, sounds, and smells. This is the ideal place to soak up everyday Vietnamese life, and your local guide will show you to some of the traditional foods, and introduce you to the local vendors. Afterward, you will head out into the streets and wander over to the Citadel. It’s within these 6.5 mile (two meter) thick and 6 mile (10 kilometer) long walls that you’ll find several of the city’s best sites, from the many ornate pagodas to the Forbidden Purple City. Explore the best of it all before stopping for a vegetarian lunch in a local pagoda. Enjoy a traditional meal and have the chance to chat with the monks to learn more about Buddhism and gain an insight into their daily lives. After lunch, your Hue tour continues with a short bus ride through the stunning surrounds, passing rice paddies and small towns, before arriving at a village that specializes in making incense. Learn all about this ancient art before continuing on to one of the impressive emperor’s tombs. You’ll then pay a visit to Thien Mu Pagoda, a sprawling temple complex that is perched on a hill overlooking the Perfume River. After admiring its seven tiers, you’ll head to Tiger Arena, where duels between elephants and tigers were arranged for the entertainment of the Emperor right up until 1904. After a day taking in the many sights, end it with a relaxing afternoon cruise along the Perfume River. Take in the magic of this meandering river before ending your Hue tour back in the center of the city.
Real Vietnam Bicycle Tour from Hoi An
After a boat transfer, of approximately one hour on the Thu Bon river, you will arrive at a small village in the middle of the delta where you will begin your cycling tour.The morning will be spent cycling 14km across the countryside and rice fields. You will cross from island to island taking unusual bridges made from wood or bamboo. Another short boat ride will bring you to a small island where you will enjoy lunch in the home of a local family.In the afternoon we will take another ferry to a village and continue riding to local villages discovering the arts and crafts of the area. This is a great way to discover real Vietnam. We cycle mainly along quiet, flat, countryside roads with little traffic.