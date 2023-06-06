Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

A caver stands under a beam of sunlight passing through a doline, into the world's biggest cave, Hang Son Doong. i was lucky enough to join a 6 day expedition into the cave in April this year.

Designated a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2003, the remarkable Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park contains the oldest karst mountains in Asia, formed approximately 400 million years ago. Riddled with hundreds of cave systems – many of extraordinary scale and length – and spectacular underground rivers, Phong Nha is a speleologists’ heaven on earth.

  • Hang Son Doong cave in the heart of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam.

    Hang Son Doong

    Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

    Hang Son Doong (Mountain River Cave), located in the heart of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, is known as the world's largest cave, and is one of the…

  • Tu Lan Cave.

    Tu Lan Cave

    Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

    The Tu Lan cave system comprises of more than 20 wet and dry caves, which are thought to be between three and five million years old. Huge caverns,…

  • Paradise Cave,Vietnam.

    Paradise Cave

    Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

    Surrounded by forested karst peaks, this staggering cave system in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park extends for 31km, though most people only visit the…

  • Inside the worlds 3rd largest cave that has its own camping site and beach

    Hang En

    Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

    This gigantic cave is very close to Hang Son Doong; both have been featured in a National Geographic photographic spread. Getting here involves a trek…

  • Phong Nha Cave

    Phong Nha Cave & Boat Trip

    Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

    The spectacular boat trip through Phong Nha Cave is an enjoyable though touristy experience beginning in Son Trach town. Boats cruise past buffalo,…

  • Hang Toi

    Hang Toi

    Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

    Incorporating an above-water 400m-long zip line, followed by a swim into the cave and then exploration of a pitch-black passageway of oozing mud, it's…

  • Hang Va

    Hang Va

    Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

    Discovered in 2012, and opened to visitors in 2015, Hang Va is explored on a two-day/one-night excursion that initially travels along an underground river…

  • Hang Tien

    Hang Tien

    Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

    The largest part of the Tu Lan cave system, this moderately challenging dry cave was opened to visitors in 2016. The 10- to 12-hour adventure includes a…

A woman gazes up to a hole in the ceiling of Hang Son Doong cave

Hiking

How to explore the world's largest cave, Hang Son Doong, in Vietnam

Aug 27, 2024 • 11 min read

