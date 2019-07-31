Ninh Binh Province

Overview

South of Hanoi, Ninh Binh province is blessed with natural beauty, cultural sights and the Cuc Phuong National Park. Highlights include boat trips amid karst landscapes at Tam Coc and the Unesco World Heritage-listed Trang An Grottoes.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Landscape with boat in Van Long natural reserve in Ninh Binh, Vietnam.

    Van Long Nature Reserve

    Ninh Binh Province

    Set amid glorious limestone pinnacles, this tranquil reserve comprises a reedy wetland that’s popular with birdwatchers. Among the bird species that have…

  • Interior view of building with golden sculpture at Chua Bai Dinh Pagoda is the largest complex of Buddhist temple in country.

    Chua Bai Dinh

    Ninh Binh Province

    Chua Bai Dinh is a bombastic Buddhist complex, built on a vast scale, that rises up a hillside near Ninh Binh. Construction was completed in 2014, and it…

  • Empty sampan with red umbrella waiting for tourists surrounded by steep limestone cliffs. Small temple in the water middle distance. Location of filming for King Kong

    Trang An

    Ninh Binh Province

    Rowboats bob along the Sao Khe River through limestone caves. It's a relaxing trip, but many caves have also been enlarged to accommodate boats. Boat…

  • Woman walking in front of A-frame hut accomodation.

    Cuc Phuong National Park

    Ninh Binh Province

    Established in 1962, this national park is one of Vietnam’s most important protected areas. Though wildlife has suffered a precipitous decline in Vietnam…

  • Endangered Primate Rescue Center

    Endangered Primate Rescue Center

    Cuc Phuong National Park

    The Endangered Primate Rescue Center is supervised by the Frankfurt Zoological Society, and is home to around 180 primates (15 species in total),…

  • Phat Diem Cathedral

    Phat Diem Cathedral

    Ninh Binh Province

    Built in 1892, the cathedral’s wooden interior has a vaulted ceiling supported by massive columns. Vietnamese-looking cherubs swarm above the granite…

  • Hoa Lu Temples

    Hoa Lu Temples

    Ninh Binh Province

    Yen Ngua Mountain provides a scenic backdrop for Hoa Lu’s two surviving temples, both spaces dominated by dark-red lacquered pillars. The first, Dinh Tien…

  • Turtle Conservation Center (TCC)

    Turtle Conservation Center (TCC)

    Cuc Phuong National Park

    The Turtle Conservation Center houses more than 600 terrestrial, semiaquatic and aquatic turtles representing 19 of Vietnam’s 25 native species. Many have…

