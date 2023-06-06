Cuc Phuong National Park

The jungle of Cuc Phuong at Ninh Binh in Vietnam

With 307 species of bird, 133 species of mammal, 122 species of reptile and more than 2000 species of plant, Cuc Phuong National Park is one Vietnam’s most important protected areas.

  • Endangered Primate Rescue Center

    Endangered Primate Rescue Center

    Cuc Phuong National Park

    The Endangered Primate Rescue Center is supervised by the Frankfurt Zoological Society, and is home to around 180 primates (15 species in total),…

  • Turtle Conservation Center (TCC)

    Turtle Conservation Center (TCC)

    Cuc Phuong National Park

    The Turtle Conservation Center houses more than 600 terrestrial, semiaquatic and aquatic turtles representing 19 of Vietnam’s 25 native species. Many have…

