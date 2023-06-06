Shop
©Philip Norton/Getty Images
Ninh Binh is a good base for exploring quintessentially Vietnamese limestone scenery. Few Western tourists head here, but many Vietnamese flock to nearby sights, including the nation’s biggest pagoda and the Unesco World Heritage–listed Trang An grottoes.
Get to the heart of Ninh Binh with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
