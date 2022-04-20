Shop
With limestone outcrops amid serene rice paddies, Tam Coc is best appreciated on a languorous rowing-boat ride, with the soundtrack of the river lapping against the oars.
Tam Coc
This charming sequence of cave temples is a couple of kilometres west of Ninh Hai village. The Lower Pagoda is located at the base, from which 100 steps…
Tam Coc
Near the entrance to Tam Coc, Van Lan is famous for its embroidery. Local artisans make napkins, tablecloths, pillowcases and T-shirts. Bargain hard.
