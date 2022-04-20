Tam Coc

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Tam Coc valley

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

With limestone outcrops amid serene rice paddies, Tam Coc is best appreciated on a languorous rowing-boat ride, with the soundtrack of the river lapping against the oars.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Bich Dong Pagoda

    Bich Dong Pagoda

    Tam Coc

    This charming sequence of cave temples is a couple of kilometres west of Ninh Hai village. The Lower Pagoda is located at the base, from which 100 steps…

  • Van Lan

    Van Lan

    Tam Coc

    Near the entrance to Tam Coc, Van Lan is famous for its embroidery. Local artisans make napkins, tablecloths, pillowcases and T-shirts. Bargain hard.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Tam Coc with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.