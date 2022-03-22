Shop
Dong Hoi is a pleasantly untouristed port and seaside town. It enjoys an attractive location, clinging to the banks of the Nhat Le River, and has beaches to the north and south. Recently established air links to Haiphong (for Halong Bay and Cat Ba Island) and the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai promise to significantly increase the city's appeal as a destination. Dong Hoi also has excellent transport links to the Phong Nha region.
All that remains of Dong Hoi Citadel (Thanh Dong Hoi; 1825) are two restored and elegant brick and stone gates, one close to the riverbank, which is…
The Nhat Le River, which divides the city of Dong Hoi from a beautiful sandy spit, has a landscaped riverside promenade that features the haunting and…
One of the surviving gates of the citadel, this gate is on Ð Quang Trung.
A worthwhile attraction if you're into getting up early.
