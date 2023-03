All that remains of Dong Hoi Citadel (Thanh Dong Hoi; 1825) are two restored and elegant brick and stone gates, one close to the riverbank, which is inscribed with the chu nho Chinese characters 東門 (Dong Mon in Vietnamese, meaning 'East Gate'), the other on Ð Quang Trung. Walking around the brick wall of the citadel alongside the moat is a fun and occasionally fascinating jaunt.