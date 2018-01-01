Welcome to Mui Ne
Kitesurfing is a huge draw – there are several excellent schools and world-class wind conditions between late October and April. One major problem the area faces is the steady creep of coastal erosion, particularly around Km 12.
It’s almost impossible to get lost in Mui Ne, as everything is spread out along a 10km stretch of highway.
Vietnam Adventure 15 days 14 nights
Day 1: Hanoi - Ninh Binh (L/D) We depart from Hanoi at 7:30am and head South West to Trang An, After enjoying a delicious lunch before boarding the overnight train to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. Day 2: Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park (B/L) Our first stop is Eight Lady Cave. After lunch we visit the awesome Dark Cave by zipline, kayaks. Day 3: Phong Nha (B/L) Today is free for you to cycle around & explore the town. Day 4: Vinh Moc Tunnel (B/L) Visit Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After lunch we will visit the Mine Action Visitors Centre in Dong Ha. After this you will arrive in Hue. Day 5: Thien Mu Pagoda - Beach (B/L) Standing seven storeys high, Thien Mu is the tallest pagoda in Vietnam. Day 6: Hai Van Pass (B/L) Depart Hue in the morning as ride motorbikes all the way to Hoi An. The journey then heads South to take in some breathtaking views as we ascend the famous Hai Van Pass. Day 7: Hoi An Old Quarter (B) Here you will take a leisurely bicycle ride. Day 8: Hoi An Free (B) Take a fight to Buon Ma Thuot from Da Nang. Overnight at hotel. Day 9: Buon Ma Thuot (B/L/D) Exploring Buon Ma Thuot, There will be a lunch stop at Vietnam’s biggest National Park, Yok Don which next to the Cambodian border and check out the local village which we call home for the night. Day 10: Yok Don National Park - Da Lat (B/L) After breakfast we head back to Buon Ma Thuot to enjoy a local specialty lunch before boarding our mini-bus to Da Lat. Day 11: Adventure Da Lat (B/L) Through the Da Lat countryside. Sit down for a local dinner in Da Lat and enjoy the town. Day 12: Da Lat - Mui Ne (B/L) This provides plenty of opportunity to coast downhill on a bicycle on secondary roads. The more time in the saddle, the more we earn our beers around the pool this evening in Mui Ne. Day 13: Mui Ne - Ho Chi Minh City (B/L) A lazy morning with breakfast around the pool is welcomed before we head out to Ho Chi Minh City. Day 14: Mekong Delta (B/L) We head for the Mekong Delta, After lunch we take rowboats then returning to Ho Chi Minh City. Day 15: Ho Chi Minh City Departure (B) There are no activities planned for the final day so you’re able to continue the rest of your journey at any time.
Transfer from resort in Mui Ne beach to Tan Son Nhat Airport
- Upon clients' arrival time, our Representative staff will wait at Hotel lobby in Mui Ne beach and show the Welcome banner with Clients name.- he/she will lead you to the car and our driver will transfer you to Tan Son Nhat airport.- With the group from 1-2 pax: we will use 7 seats car ( Toyota Vios, Toyota Innova,...). from 3 paxs up, we'd like to recommend 16 seats car ( Ford sprinter, Ford transit,...) for more comfortable and fix with all luggage of clients.- It takes 5 hours depending on traffic transfer by car from Hotel in Mui Ne beach to Tan Son Nhat airport.
Mui Ne Sunrise Sand Dune Half Day Tour from Muine
This tour departs and finishes in Muine 04.30am – Our jeep picks you up from your resort/hotel to visit Mui Ne Beach, start Mui Ne Sunrise Sand Dune Half Day Tour. You will be fulfilled by the beautiful white sand dune. It is more romantic time for seeing the sunrise, slip on the sand. Moreover, in the middle of the white sand dune there is Lotus Lake – lotus is one of the famous flowers in Viet Nam. Not only visiting white sand dune, customers will have a chance to visit Yellow sand dune. From the top of the Yellow one, you can see all of the scenery of Mui ne when you can discover the daily activities of the fishing farm. Then we will stop at the Fairy Stream where you can not miss in Mui Ne because of the really nice place. After that, we will transfer you to resort around 09.00am and see you next trip. Finish Mui Ne Sunrise Sand Dune Half Day Tour.
Mui Ne Sunrise 1 Day Tour from Ho Chi Minh City
7.30pm: Pick up at 28/13 Bui Vien, Pham Ngu Lao, Dist 1 for sleeper bus from Sai Gon to Mui Ne. Midnight: Arrival in Mui Ne. You will take a break at bus station till 4.30am for meeting our guide to catch sunrise tour. You will visit the Fairy Stream where you can not miss in Mui Ne because of the really nice place. Then you will have a chance to visit Yellow sand dune. From the top of the Yellow one, you can see all of the scenery of Mui Ne when you can discover the daily activities of the fishing farm. Not only visiting white sand dune, you will be fulfilled by the beautiful white sand dune. It is more romantic time for seeing the sunset, slip on the sand. Moreover, in the middle of the white sand dune there is Lotus Lake - lotus is one of the famous flowers in Viet Nam. After that, we will transfer you to bus station to catch bus back Saigon or your hotel/resort. We have 11am, 1pm, 4pm and 1 am bus from Muine back Saigon (5-6 hrs), please choose one of them when you complete your booking - please send your choice via email sales@vietfuntravel.com. Take sleeper bus with air con from Mui Ne to Sai Gon. Arrival in Sai Gon. We will drop you up at the Corner of De Tham and Pham Ngu Lao street. Good bye and see you again!
Mui Ne Sunset 1 Day Tour from Ho Chi Minh City
0730am: Pick up at 28/13 Bui Vien, Pham Ngu Lao, Dist 1 for sleeper bus from Sai Gon to Mui Ne. 13.00pm: Arrival in Mui Ne. Our guide will pick you up from bus station to join Mui Ne Sunset tour. You will visit the Fairy Stream where you can not miss in Mui Ne because of the really nice place. Then you will have a chance to visit Yellow sand dune. From the top of the Yellow one, you can see all of the scenery of Mui Ne when you can discover the daily activities of the fishing farm. Not only visiting white sand dune, you will be fulfilled by the beautiful white sand dune. It is more romantic time for seeing the sunset, slip on the sand. Moreover, in the middle of the white sand dune there is Lotus Lake – lotus is one of the famous flowers in Viet Nam. After that, we will transfer you to bus station around 15.30pm. 16.00pm: Take sleeper bus with air con from Mui Ne to Sai Gon. 21.00 – 21.30pm: Arrival in Sai Gon. We will drop you up at the Corner of De Tham and Pham Ngu Lao street. Good bye and see you again!
2 Days Tour to Mui Ne from Nha Trang
DAY 1: NHA TRANG - POTTERY VILLAGE - PINK SAND DUNES - MUI NE (L,D)07:00: You will be pick up from hotel by our expert tour guide and private car. Drive along the beach street on the way to Cam Ranh airport.07:30: Stop at "Bai Dai". Take a walk on the smoothy white sand in the windy day. Continue to Mui Ne10:15: Stop at "Bau Truc Pottery Village" - Its remain over 200 years old. It means that the pottery village was originated from a long time ago. Bau Truc ceramic products which are kneaded by hand are standalone items demonstrating the talent and unique craftwork of the artisans in the village.Have lunch at "Pink Sand Dunes" restaurant.The pink sand dunes are really shining and attractive. Walking on the bare foot up hill to feel the very fine warm sand under your feet, you can see lots of couple coming here, spending the sweet moment in the spectacular nature.Check in at Resort and relax on the beach with sea breezing.You are free of leisure until 19:00 and have dinner before go around night shopping market in central of city.DAY 2: FAIRY STREAM - WHITE SAND DUNES - SALT FIELD - NHA TRANG (B,L)04:30: Wake up early go to Pink Sand Dunes and take some best photo shots of sunrise while enjoying Vietnamese coffee.Your expert tour guide will explain many type of popular fishes in Mui Ne. Take around of fish market, see the real fishermen'life and bamboo basket - traditional transportation of Vietnam fishermen.Return to Resort for breakfast before check out.Waking on the cool stream and pink sand are under to massage feets.Stop at "White Sand Dunes" and reach to top by pick-up truck - The White Sand Dunes are very windy and the sand will hit you hard, try to wear some light pants and long sleeve shirt if you can. As you can see we wore shorts and the sand actually hits you when it starts blowing. Also make sure you take plenty of Sun Block as you will guess it.Have lunch with Vietnamese's food and drive back to Nha Trang.Stop at "Salt Field" on the way.18:00: Arrived Nha Trang city. End of tour.Hope to see you again as sonnest.