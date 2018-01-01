2 Days Tour to Mui Ne from Nha Trang

DAY 1: NHA TRANG - POTTERY VILLAGE - PINK SAND DUNES - MUI NE (L,D)07:00: You will be pick up from hotel by our expert tour guide and private car. Drive along the beach street on the way to Cam Ranh airport.07:30: Stop at "Bai Dai". Take a walk on the smoothy white sand in the windy day. Continue to Mui Ne10:15: Stop at "Bau Truc Pottery Village" - Its remain over 200 years old. It means that the pottery village was originated from a long time ago. Bau Truc ceramic products which are kneaded by hand are standalone items demonstrating the talent and unique craftwork of the artisans in the village.Have lunch at "Pink Sand Dunes" restaurant.The pink sand dunes are really shining and attractive. Walking on the bare foot up hill to feel the very fine warm sand under your feet, you can see lots of couple coming here, spending the sweet moment in the spectacular nature.Check in at Resort and relax on the beach with sea breezing.You are free of leisure until 19:00 and have dinner before go around night shopping market in central of city.DAY 2: FAIRY STREAM - WHITE SAND DUNES - SALT FIELD - NHA TRANG (B,L)04:30: Wake up early go to Pink Sand Dunes and take some best photo shots of sunrise while enjoying Vietnamese coffee.Your expert tour guide will explain many type of popular fishes in Mui Ne. Take around of fish market, see the real fishermen'life and bamboo basket - traditional transportation of Vietnam fishermen.Return to Resort for breakfast before check out.Waking on the cool stream and pink sand are under to massage feets.Stop at "White Sand Dunes" and reach to top by pick-up truck - The White Sand Dunes are very windy and the sand will hit you hard, try to wear some light pants and long sleeve shirt if you can. As you can see we wore shorts and the sand actually hits you when it starts blowing. Also make sure you take plenty of Sun Block as you will guess it.Have lunch with Vietnamese's food and drive back to Nha Trang.Stop at "Salt Field" on the way.18:00: Arrived Nha Trang city. End of tour.Hope to see you again as sonnest.