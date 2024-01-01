Fairy Spring

Mui Ne

This stream flows through a patch of dunes and past some interesting sand and rock formations. It’s a pleasant walk wading from the sea up the creek to its source, a spring. You can do the trek barefoot, but if you’re heading out into the big sand dunes after, you’ll need proper footwear. Expect some rubbish and souvenir stands along the way.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Patterns in sand on Red Sand Dunes.

    Sand Dunes

    14.16 MILES

    Mui Ne is famous for its enormous red and white sand dunes. The 'red dunes' (doi hong) are conveniently located north of the main strip, but the 'white…

  • Ta Cu Mountain

    Ta Cu Mountain

    26.29 MILES

    The highlight here is the white reclining Buddha (Tuong Phat Nam). At 49m long, it’s the largest in Vietnam. The pagoda was constructed in 1861, but the…

  • Ke Ga Lighthouse

    Ke Ga Lighthouse

    25.15 MILES

    Around 30km south of Phan Thiet, the spectacular Ke Ga lighthouse dates from the French era. Constructed in 1899, it sits on a rocky islet some 300m from…

  • Van Thuy Tu Temple

    Van Thuy Tu Temple

    10.81 MILES

    Vietnam's whale-worship cult is thought to have originated in early Cham times. Fishing communities in southern Vietnam revere whales as near-divine…

  • Fishing Village Museum

    Fishing Village Museum

    6.32 MILES

    This new attraction is dedicated to the fishing industry in the Mui Ne and Phan Thiet region, and has 14 interactive exhibits depicting its 300-year…

  • Po Shanu Cham Towers on hill north of Phan Thiet town.

    Po Shanu Cham Towers

    7.63 MILES

    Around 6km west of Mui Ne, these Cham towers occupy a hillside with sweeping views of nearby Phan Thiet and a cemetery filled with candy-like tombstones…

  • Market

    Market

    0.8 MILES

    Mui Ne's main market is a traditional nontouristy affair where locals shop for food and essentials.

  • Hoi Tinh Pagoda

    Hoi Tinh Pagoda

    1.33 MILES

    This Buddhist pagoda is above the road on the eastern end of the Mui Ne strip.

