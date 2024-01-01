Fairy Spring

This stream flows through a patch of dunes and past some interesting sand and rock formations. It’s a pleasant walk wading from the sea up the creek to its source, a spring. You can do the trek barefoot, but if you’re heading out into the big sand dunes after, you’ll need proper footwear. Expect some rubbish and souvenir stands along the way.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.16 MILES
Mui Ne is famous for its enormous red and white sand dunes. The 'red dunes' (doi hong) are conveniently located north of the main strip, but the 'white…
26.29 MILES
The highlight here is the white reclining Buddha (Tuong Phat Nam). At 49m long, it’s the largest in Vietnam. The pagoda was constructed in 1861, but the…
25.15 MILES
Around 30km south of Phan Thiet, the spectacular Ke Ga lighthouse dates from the French era. Constructed in 1899, it sits on a rocky islet some 300m from…
10.81 MILES
Vietnam's whale-worship cult is thought to have originated in early Cham times. Fishing communities in southern Vietnam revere whales as near-divine…
6.32 MILES
This new attraction is dedicated to the fishing industry in the Mui Ne and Phan Thiet region, and has 14 interactive exhibits depicting its 300-year…
7.63 MILES
Around 6km west of Mui Ne, these Cham towers occupy a hillside with sweeping views of nearby Phan Thiet and a cemetery filled with candy-like tombstones…
0.8 MILES
Mui Ne's main market is a traditional nontouristy affair where locals shop for food and essentials.
1.33 MILES
This Buddhist pagoda is above the road on the eastern end of the Mui Ne strip.
