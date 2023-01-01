Ta Cu Mountain

The highlight here is the white reclining Buddha (Tuong Phat Nam). At 49m long, it’s the largest in Vietnam. The pagoda was constructed in 1861, but the Buddha was only added in 1972. It has become an important pilgrimage centre for Buddhists.

The mountain is just off Hwy 1, 31km southwest of Phan Thiet. From the highway it's a beautiful two-hour trek, or a 10-minute cable-car ride and a short but steep hike.

Monkeys frequent the forest around the site, and you'll pass three large standing Buddha statues on your way to the summit. The cable car is relatively modern and Austrian-made.