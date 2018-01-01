Welcome to Sa Dec
Sa Dec was immortalised in the film The Lover by Jean-Jacques Annaud, based on French writer Marguerite Duras' bestselling semi-autobiographical novel, which depicted her love affair with Huynh Thuy Le, the 27-year-old son of a rich Chinese family, when she was only 15.
The town's biggest attraction (though it'll only take up about 20 minutes of your time) is the Huynh Thuy Le Old House, his family's fascinating 1895 riverfront residence of Sino-French design. Other locations seen in the film include Le's grave and pagoda, and the school where Duras' mother taught.
Top experiences in Sa Dec
Sa Dec activities
MEKONG CROSSROADS (3D2N Cruise) CAI BE VINH LONG SA DEC CAN THO
Day 1: Saigon - Cai Be - Sa Dec At 08:00, we will be met at the lobby of our hotel in Saigon. We transfer to Cai Be (transportation is NOT INCLUDED in the cabin price). Your cruise starts from PhuAn Jetty at 10h00am. Start with a bicycle ride around this remote area, ending up at Le Longanier Restaurant. Lunch is served in this exquisite colonial-style villa set in a lush tropical garden by the river. After lunch, start your leisurely cruise on the busy waterways, with stops along the way for glimpses of local cottage industries that provide a living for the river people. Before arriving at Sa Dec, stop to visit a traditional pottery factory where everything is made by hand. Dinner is served on board. Enjoy your first night on board Song Xanh on the Mekong River. Meals: Lunch, Dinner Day 2: Sa Dec - Can Tho After breakfast served on board step ashore and take a stroll to the outdoor market.Visit the historic house of the real-lifecharacter in the novel and film The Lover by Marguerite Duras. Back on board cruise down towards Can Tho along a narrow canal, passing several monkey bridges. Lunch is served on board, before getting ashore for a visit to a Cao Dai Temple. Takea trip on small rowing sampan to explore the small armlets. Your last stopover before sunset is at an ancient house, a “Nha Co” dating back to the 19th Century where a candlelit dinner willbe served. After dinner return on board while your Song Xanh continues its cruise towards Can Tho. Overnight on board. Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Day 3: Cai Rang - Can Tho - Ho Chi Minh At around 06:00, your sampan will slowly start cruising. Your breakfast will be served on board at 07:00 while approaching Cai Rang Floating Market actually still the largest in the whole Mekong delta. Breakfast is served on board while the Song Xanh navigates towards the market among local barges laden with fruit and vegetables. Be sure to have your camera ready! Later on, cruise towards Victoria Can Tho and disembark at the hotel’s private jetty around 10h00 am. Transfer back to Ho Chi Minh City.
Cai Be Floating Market, Sa Dec Town and Mekong Queen Cruise Day Trip from Ho Chi Minh City
Leave your hotel in Saigon early in the morning, arrive at Cai Be pier and start boarding the Mekong Queen.Sightsee the Cai Be floating market. Disembark and walk to visit the old church and crafting factories. Board the cruise and head upstream toward Sadec town. Stop en route to visit a local brick factory. Continue your cruising to the famous ancient house of Huynh Thuy Le, the main male character in “L’amant” of Marguerite Duras. Disembark at Sa Dec central market and walk to the ancient house. Enjoy lunch then stretch your legs and hop on a bicycle for a short ride to visit a local flower growing village. Arrive and take photos. Possible opportunities to interact with the local farmers. Cycle back to the main road. Say goodbye to the boat crew for a 3.5 hour drive back to Saigon.
Mekong River Experience – Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap
Think Southeast Asia is just beautiful, beautiful landscapes? There’s a lot more to it. (Though, the landscapes are indeed crazy-beautiful.) On this eight-day river cruise, you'll hop aboard bikes, tuk tuks, or local boats to get around and see rice paddies, monasteries, and local businesses. The magic of the Mekong aside, river cruising gives you a view unlike any other, with visits to the Cai Be floating market, the fishing port of Kampong Chhnang, and stilt villages like Chnok Tru, where you’ll learn about fish farming, pottery, and sugar palm production before wandering through the local markets.
Mekong River Encompassed – Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City
Experience Cambodia and Vietnam from a truly different perspective – the waters of the mighty Mekong River. Sail for eight days aboard a classic riverboat from Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City. Discover Phnom Penh, roam the famous floating markets, and explore the stilt village of Chnok Tru. There's an incredible (and incredibly beautiful) view of Southeast Asia that's just waiting for you.
Mekong River Encompassed – Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap
Experience Cambodia and Vietnam from a truly different perspective – the waters of the mighty Mekong River. Sail for eight days aboard a classic riverboat from Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap. Discover Phnom Penh, roam the famous floating markets of Cai Bei, and explore the stilt village of Chnok Tru. There's an incredible (and incredibly beautiful) view of Southeast Asia that's waiting for you.
Mekong River Adventure – Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh City
Experience the beauty of both Cambodia and Vietnam during this five-day river cruising journey. Take in Wat Phnom, the Grand Palace, and the Tra Su Bird Sanctuary and prepare to see things you’ll never forget (but bring your camera anyway). Get a true taste of river cruising while visiting the Cai Be floating market, where you’ll learn about fish farming, pottery, and sugar palm production. Opt for bikes, tuk tuks, or local boats to get around and see rice paddies, monasteries, and local businesses.