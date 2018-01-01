MEKONG CROSSROADS (3D2N Cruise) CAI BE VINH LONG SA DEC CAN THO

Day 1: Saigon - Cai Be - Sa Dec At 08:00, we will be met at the lobby of our hotel in Saigon. We transfer to Cai Be (transportation is NOT INCLUDED in the cabin price). Your cruise starts from PhuAn Jetty at 10h00am. Start with a bicycle ride around this remote area, ending up at Le Longanier Restaurant. Lunch is served in this exquisite colonial-style villa set in a lush tropical garden by the river. After lunch, start your leisurely cruise on the busy waterways, with stops along the way for glimpses of local cottage industries that provide a living for the river people. Before arriving at Sa Dec, stop to visit a traditional pottery factory where everything is made by hand. Dinner is served on board. Enjoy your first night on board Song Xanh on the Mekong River. Meals: Lunch, Dinner Day 2: Sa Dec - Can Tho After breakfast served on board step ashore and take a stroll to the outdoor market.Visit the historic house of the real-lifecharacter in the novel and film The Lover by Marguerite Duras. Back on board cruise down towards Can Tho along a narrow canal, passing several monkey bridges. Lunch is served on board, before getting ashore for a visit to a Cao Dai Temple. Takea trip on small rowing sampan to explore the small armlets. Your last stopover before sunset is at an ancient house, a “Nha Co” dating back to the 19th Century where a candlelit dinner willbe served. After dinner return on board while your Song Xanh continues its cruise towards Can Tho. Overnight on board. Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Day 3: Cai Rang - Can Tho - Ho Chi Minh At around 06:00, your sampan will slowly start cruising. Your breakfast will be served on board at 07:00 while approaching Cai Rang Floating Market actually still the largest in the whole Mekong delta. Breakfast is served on board while the Song Xanh navigates towards the market among local barges laden with fruit and vegetables. Be sure to have your camera ready! Later on, cruise towards Victoria Can Tho and disembark at the hotel’s private jetty around 10h00 am. Transfer back to Ho Chi Minh City.