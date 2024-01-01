Lighthouse

Built by the French, this 1910 lighthouse boasts a spectacular 360° view of Vung Tau. From Cau Da Pier on Ð Ha Long, take a sharp right on the alley north of the Hai Au Hotel, then roll on up the hill. Although Jesus and the lighthouse look temptingly close, it is not possible to walk or drive directly between them; there is a military base in the hills here.

  • Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms

    Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms

    0.96 MILES

    Come here for a stupendous private collection of military arms, uniforms and paraphernalia from across the globe. One section is dedicated to the conflict…

  • Statue of Jesus Christ standing on Mount Nho attracts pilgrims to visit.

    Giant Jesus

    0.72 MILES

    Atop Small Mountain with his arms outstretched to embrace the South China Sea (East Sea), this 32m giant Jesus is one of the biggest in the world – taller…

  • Monkey Island Eco Forest Park

    Monkey Island Eco Forest Park

    13.56 MILES

    This island is home to a monkey sanctuary, which houses at least a hundred wild but unafraid simians. Take care: like monkeys everywhere, the line between…

  • Villa Blanche - White Palace of Vung Tau City.

    White Villa

    1.45 MILES

    The weekend retreat of French governor Paul Doumer (later a French president), this gorgeous, grand colonial-era residence has extensive gardens bursting…

  • French Field Guns

    French Field Guns

    2.3 MILES

    These six massive cannons, all with support trenches, demonstrate how strategically important Cap St Jacques was to the colonial authorities (it guarded…

  • Vam Sat

    Vam Sat

    21.55 MILES

    Located within Can Gio's mangroves, Vam Sat is noted for crab-angling, a crocodile farm and Dam Doi (Bat Swamp), an area where fruit bats nest. Boats to…

