A popular weekend escape from HCMC, Vung Tau rocks at weekends when beach-starved locals and expats descend in numbers, but it is relatively quiet during the week. The city enjoys a spectacular location on a peninsula, with ocean on three sides; the light and sea air make it a refreshing break from sultry Saigon.
Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms
Vung Tau
Come here for a stupendous private collection of military arms, uniforms and paraphernalia from across the globe. One section is dedicated to the conflict…
Vung Tau
Atop Small Mountain with his arms outstretched to embrace the South China Sea (East Sea), this 32m giant Jesus is one of the biggest in the world – taller…
Vung Tau
The weekend retreat of French governor Paul Doumer (later a French president), this gorgeous, grand colonial-era residence has extensive gardens bursting…
Vung Tau
These six massive cannons, all with support trenches, demonstrate how strategically important Cap St Jacques was to the colonial authorities (it guarded…
Vung Tau
Built by the French, this 1910 lighthouse boasts a spectacular 360° view of Vung Tau. From Cau Da Pier on Ð Ha Long, take a sharp right on the alley north…
Vung Tau
Just off the promenade.
