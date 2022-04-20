Vung Tau

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Fishing boats in Hang Dua Bay, and Bai Truoc (Front Beach). Vung Tau, Vietnam

Getty Images

Overview

A popular weekend escape from HCMC, Vung Tau rocks at weekends when beach-starved locals and expats descend in numbers, but it is relatively quiet during the week. The city enjoys a spectacular location on a peninsula, with ocean on three sides; the light and sea air make it a refreshing break from sultry Saigon.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms

    Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms

    Vung Tau

    Come here for a stupendous private collection of military arms, uniforms and paraphernalia from across the globe. One section is dedicated to the conflict…

  • Statue of Jesus Christ standing on Mount Nho attracts pilgrims to visit.

    Giant Jesus

    Vung Tau

    Atop Small Mountain with his arms outstretched to embrace the South China Sea (East Sea), this 32m giant Jesus is one of the biggest in the world – taller…

  • Villa Blanche - White Palace of Vung Tau City.

    White Villa

    Vung Tau

    The weekend retreat of French governor Paul Doumer (later a French president), this gorgeous, grand colonial-era residence has extensive gardens bursting…

  • French Field Guns

    French Field Guns

    Vung Tau

    These six massive cannons, all with support trenches, demonstrate how strategically important Cap St Jacques was to the colonial authorities (it guarded…

  • Lighthouse

    Lighthouse

    Vung Tau

    Built by the French, this 1910 lighthouse boasts a spectacular 360° view of Vung Tau. From Cau Da Pier on Ð Ha Long, take a sharp right on the alley north…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Vung Tau with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Vung Tau