Come here for a stupendous private collection of military arms, uniforms and paraphernalia from across the globe. One section is dedicated to the conflict in Vietnam, another to the French Colonial period and there are Chinese, European and even Zulu exhibits. Robert Taylor, who has spent 50 years amassing and curating the collection, is often at hand to provide explanations. The attention to detail is superb and there are excellent descriptions in English and Vietnamese.
Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms
Top choice in Vung Tau
