Vam Sat

Can Gio

Located within Can Gio's mangroves, Vam Sat is noted for crab-angling, a crocodile farm and Dam Doi (Bat Swamp), an area where fruit bats nest. Boats to Vam Sat (around 250,000d) depart from under Dan Xay Bridge, which is on the main road, 22km south of the ferry and 12km north of Monkey Island.

