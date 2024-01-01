French Field Guns

Vung Tau

LoginSave

These six massive cannons, all with support trenches, demonstrate how strategically important Cap St Jacques was to the colonial authorities (it guarded access to Saigon). To reach them take Ð Tran Phu beyond Mulberry Beach and look for Hem 444 in the fishing village, about 6km from Vung Tau. Turn right up a narrow, rough track manageable by motorbike or on foot.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms

    Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms

    1.37 MILES

    Come here for a stupendous private collection of military arms, uniforms and paraphernalia from across the globe. One section is dedicated to the conflict…

  • Statue of Jesus Christ standing on Mount Nho attracts pilgrims to visit.

    Giant Jesus

    2.97 MILES

    Atop Small Mountain with his arms outstretched to embrace the South China Sea (East Sea), this 32m giant Jesus is one of the biggest in the world – taller…

  • Monkey Island Eco Forest Park

    Monkey Island Eco Forest Park

    12.24 MILES

    This island is home to a monkey sanctuary, which houses at least a hundred wild but unafraid simians. Take care: like monkeys everywhere, the line between…

  • Villa Blanche - White Palace of Vung Tau City.

    White Villa

    0.92 MILES

    The weekend retreat of French governor Paul Doumer (later a French president), this gorgeous, grand colonial-era residence has extensive gardens bursting…

  • Lighthouse

    Lighthouse

    2.3 MILES

    Built by the French, this 1910 lighthouse boasts a spectacular 360° view of Vung Tau. From Cau Da Pier on Ð Ha Long, take a sharp right on the alley north…

  • Vam Sat

    Vam Sat

    19.94 MILES

    Located within Can Gio's mangroves, Vam Sat is noted for crab-angling, a crocodile farm and Dam Doi (Bat Swamp), an area where fruit bats nest. Boats to…

View more attractions

Nearby Vung Tau attractions

1. White Villa

0.92 MILES

The weekend retreat of French governor Paul Doumer (later a French president), this gorgeous, grand colonial-era residence has extensive gardens bursting…

2. Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms

1.37 MILES

Come here for a stupendous private collection of military arms, uniforms and paraphernalia from across the globe. One section is dedicated to the conflict…

4. Lighthouse

2.3 MILES

Built by the French, this 1910 lighthouse boasts a spectacular 360° view of Vung Tau. From Cau Da Pier on Ð Ha Long, take a sharp right on the alley north…

5. Giant Jesus

2.97 MILES

Atop Small Mountain with his arms outstretched to embrace the South China Sea (East Sea), this 32m giant Jesus is one of the biggest in the world – taller…

7. Monkey Island Eco Forest Park

12.24 MILES

This island is home to a monkey sanctuary, which houses at least a hundred wild but unafraid simians. Take care: like monkeys everywhere, the line between…

8. Vam Sat

19.94 MILES

Located within Can Gio's mangroves, Vam Sat is noted for crab-angling, a crocodile farm and Dam Doi (Bat Swamp), an area where fruit bats nest. Boats to…