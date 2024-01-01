These six massive cannons, all with support trenches, demonstrate how strategically important Cap St Jacques was to the colonial authorities (it guarded access to Saigon). To reach them take Ð Tran Phu beyond Mulberry Beach and look for Hem 444 in the fishing village, about 6km from Vung Tau. Turn right up a narrow, rough track manageable by motorbike or on foot.
French Field Guns
Vung Tau
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms
1.37 MILES
Come here for a stupendous private collection of military arms, uniforms and paraphernalia from across the globe. One section is dedicated to the conflict…
2.97 MILES
Atop Small Mountain with his arms outstretched to embrace the South China Sea (East Sea), this 32m giant Jesus is one of the biggest in the world – taller…
12.24 MILES
This island is home to a monkey sanctuary, which houses at least a hundred wild but unafraid simians. Take care: like monkeys everywhere, the line between…
0.92 MILES
The weekend retreat of French governor Paul Doumer (later a French president), this gorgeous, grand colonial-era residence has extensive gardens bursting…
2.3 MILES
Built by the French, this 1910 lighthouse boasts a spectacular 360° view of Vung Tau. From Cau Da Pier on Ð Ha Long, take a sharp right on the alley north…
19.94 MILES
Located within Can Gio's mangroves, Vam Sat is noted for crab-angling, a crocodile farm and Dam Doi (Bat Swamp), an area where fruit bats nest. Boats to…
8.16 MILES
This war memorial is 2km from Can Gio Market.
1.77 MILES
Just off the promenade.
Nearby Vung Tau attractions
0.92 MILES
The weekend retreat of French governor Paul Doumer (later a French president), this gorgeous, grand colonial-era residence has extensive gardens bursting…
2. Robert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms
1.37 MILES
Come here for a stupendous private collection of military arms, uniforms and paraphernalia from across the globe. One section is dedicated to the conflict…
3. Tran Hung Dao Statue & Park
1.77 MILES
Just off the promenade.
2.3 MILES
Built by the French, this 1910 lighthouse boasts a spectacular 360° view of Vung Tau. From Cau Da Pier on Ð Ha Long, take a sharp right on the alley north…
2.97 MILES
Atop Small Mountain with his arms outstretched to embrace the South China Sea (East Sea), this 32m giant Jesus is one of the biggest in the world – taller…
8.16 MILES
This war memorial is 2km from Can Gio Market.
7. Monkey Island Eco Forest Park
12.24 MILES
This island is home to a monkey sanctuary, which houses at least a hundred wild but unafraid simians. Take care: like monkeys everywhere, the line between…
19.94 MILES
Located within Can Gio's mangroves, Vam Sat is noted for crab-angling, a crocodile farm and Dam Doi (Bat Swamp), an area where fruit bats nest. Boats to…